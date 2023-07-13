BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Parks and Recreation announced two themed open skates this summer at the Bloomington Ice Center.
The first one, "Christmas in July," will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Those who wear holiday attire will receive $1 off the $6 admission. Guests will be transported into a winter wonderland with games, music, Santa Claus, snow and more.
The second event, "School Spirit Night," will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Those who bring their student ID will receive $1 off admission. Guests will be able to show off their school pride while skating to the summer's top musical hits.
Skate rentals are $2 at the center, 201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington. Both events are open to all ages.
Visit
bloomingtonparks.org or call 309-434-2877 for more information.
Organized by the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association, the tournament brought about 2,000 spectators and 250 athletes over three days to the Grossinger Motors Arena and Bloomington Ice Center. Seventeen teams from Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri and Ohio came out to grip it and rip it.
Photos: Bloomington Youth Hockey building top athletes for tomorrow
ci-hockeyphotos1
Nicholas Sleevar of the Bloomington Sharks makes a pass after the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Feb. 11 at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos2
Bloomington Sharks' Nicholas Sleevar makes a shot on the Bloomington Thunder goal during a game last month at the Bloomington Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos3
Bloomington Sharks' Connor Campbell leads an attack on the goal during a game last month at the Bloomington Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos4
Parents and relatives watch the Bloomington Sharks take on the Thunder during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos5
Bloomington Sharks' Alexander Bricker moves the puck behind the net after stopping the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos6
Bloomington Sharks Connor Campbell takes a slap shot on the Thunder's goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos7
Bloomington Sharks goalie Burt Jolley deflects a puck after the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos8
Bloomington Sharks goalie Burt Jolley makes a save during the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos9
Bloomington Sharks player Andrew Samet recovers the puck after the Thunder's attack on the goal during a game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pepsi Ice Center. Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ci-hockeyphotos10
Players from the Bloomington Sharks and Bloomington Thunder youth hockey teams shake hands after a game last month at the Bloomington Ice Center.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
