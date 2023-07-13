BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Parks and Recreation announced two themed open skates this summer at the Bloomington Ice Center.

The first one, "Christmas in July," will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Those who wear holiday attire will receive $1 off the $6 admission. Guests will be transported into a winter wonderland with games, music, Santa Claus, snow and more.

The second event, "School Spirit Night," will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Those who bring their student ID will receive $1 off admission. Guests will be able to show off their school pride while skating to the summer's top musical hits.

Skate rentals are $2 at the center, 201 S. Roosevelt, Bloomington. Both events are open to all ages.

Visit bloomingtonparks.org or call 309-434-2877 for more information.

