BLOOMINGTON — Mid State Cruisers will host Autorama at the Arena, an all-ages automotive event, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.
A hood ornament is shown on a Packard that will be displayed at Autorama at the Arena on Saturday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Members of
Mid State Cruisers, a Central Illinois-based “car community” and nonprofit, will come together to showcase nearly 100 vehicles from Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding areas during the event. Attendees can explore a variety of new, classic and antique vehicles, including " Central Illinois Batman," on the arena’s main floor and in the smaller showroom in the connecting Bloomington Ice Center rink.
Lexington's Gerald Feigl cleans the hood of his 1960 Ford Starliner on Friday for the Autorama at the Arena on Saturday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The family-friendly event is free and open to all, and children can participate in a free bingo game while browsing the vehicles in both showrooms. Live music will be provided by Almost Live from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Shuga Beatz from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This 1934 Gatsby will be on display at Autorama at the Arena on Saturday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
For more information, visit
GrossingerMotorsArena.com. To become involved with Mid State Cruisers, contact Don and Cindy Kopack at mscbnil@gmail.com.
Clay Jackson
