BLOOMINGTON — Mid State Cruisers will host Autorama at the Arena, an all-ages automotive event, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.

Members of Mid State Cruisers, a Central Illinois-based “car community” and nonprofit, will come together to showcase nearly 100 vehicles from Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding areas during the event. Attendees can explore a variety of new, classic and antique vehicles, including "Central Illinois Batman," on the arena’s main floor and in the smaller showroom in the connecting Bloomington Ice Center rink.

The family-friendly event is free and open to all, and children can participate in a free bingo game while browsing the vehicles in both showrooms. Live music will be provided by Almost Live from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Shuga Beatz from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit GrossingerMotorsArena.com. To become involved with Mid State Cruisers, contact Don and Cindy Kopack at mscbnil@gmail.com.

Photos: An up-close look at the 2024 Corvette E-Ray