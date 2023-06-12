Ready to fill out your summer social calendar?

From community theater productions to fitness activities, educational opportunities to farmers markets and concerts spanning all genres, there are so many opportunities to enjoy an action-packed summer in the Bloomington-Normal area. Here's a look at just some of the events on the sunny horizon.

Want to let us know about an event that's missing? Email Olivia.Jacobs@lee.net.

JUNE

June 1-3, 8-11, 15-17, 22-24

10-Minute Play Festival: “The Waiting Room,” at the Heartland Theatre. Showtimes at heartlandtheatre.org/showtimes.

June 1-30

Exhibition: “Emergence,” curated by Teen Art Group. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University Galleries of Illinois State University. Reception 2-3 p.m. June 10.

Celebrate Pride Month Scavenger Hunt, visit the Normal Public Library’s second floor service desk to begin.

June 1

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist program: Seeds, 10 a.m. to noon, Children’s Discovery Museum.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 4-7 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Social Justice Walking Tour, 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting at the McLean County Museum of History.

Name Change & Gender Marker 101, 7-9 p.m., Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

Royal Bliss, Survival Tour with guests The Black Moods and Citizen Soldier. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

June 2-3

Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA, at Illinois State University. Schedule at bloomingtongold.com.

Zoovies: Family movie night at Miller Park Zoo, featuring “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” at 8 p.m.

June 2-4

Cogs and Corsets: A Steampunk Happening, downtown Bloomington. Schedule at cogsandcorsetsil.com/schedule.

June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Take A Bow, five-week workshop for ages 8-12 focused on movement, basic acting skills, improv and storytelling. Fridays 3-4:30 p.m. with a performance June 30 for family and friends, at the Normal Public Library.

June 12-16

Camp Discovery: Art Explorations, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

June 12

Baby Rock, 10-10:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Highway 309 Live presented by Cefcu, featuring Jaimee Harris and emily the band. 6-9 p.m. at The Normal Theater.

June 13

Felt Citrus Coasters Take and Make, for teens and adults. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Twin City Tale Spinners, 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Ready, Set, Read! 10-10:45 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

D&D for Kids-Character Creation, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Bloomington Public Library.

Teen Anime Club, 4:30-6 p.m. in the Normal Public Library.

Mystery Book Club, 7-8:45 p.m., Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

June 14-17

Tailgate N' Tallboys, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Interstate Center. Schedule at tailgatentallboys.com/bloomington.

June 14

Active Senior Tours at the Zoo, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Miller Park Zoo.

Paper Crafting Club, 10 a.m. to noon at the Normal Public Library.

Lunchtime Concerts at Withers Park, featuring Jim & Tommy. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tween/Teen Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m. in the Normal Public Library Cafe.

Comic Club, featuring “Mighty Jack” by Ben Hatke. 3-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tales for Tails @ Miller Park, 5-6 p.m. at Miller Park

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Dan Hubbard. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Sensory Swim, 6:30-8 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Meditation: The WOW Factor, 7-8 p.m. Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

Stranger Than Fiction: A Nonfiction Book Club, featuring “This is Your Brain on Music: The Science of a Human Obsession” by Daniel J. Levitin. 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

June 15, 22, 29

Franklin Park Concerts, featuring Michael Wallace and the Community Concert Band. 7 p.m.

June 15-18, 22-25

High School Summer Theatre presents Disney’s “High School Musical,” 7 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

June 15

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program; Praying Mantis, 10 a.m. to noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Charlie Rose, 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Adult DIY: Junk Journaling, 10-11:30 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Teen Writers’ Workshop, 4-5 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Teen Project: Plastic Bag Lamps, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Green Top Grocery

Tech-It-Out, for kids ages 5-12. 4-6 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Phillip Phillips, The Drift Back Sessions. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

June 16

Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal Annual Golf Outing, 7 a.m. at Ironwood Golf Course. 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. tee times.

On-The-Go Story Time, noon-1 p.m., Holiday Park

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Soundboard Concert Series, featuring Laney Jones & the Spirits. 6-9 p.m. at Destihl Brewery & Beer Hall.

Kids Night Out: Hawaiian Luau Bash, 6:30-9 p.m. at Anderson Aquatic Center.

Sugar: the Nu-Metal Party, 9 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

June 17

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

A Saturday Stroll in Sarah’s Garden, 9-10:30 a.m. at the David Davis Mansion.

Zipcode Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Atlanta.

Saturdays at the Station, drop-in art making 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station.

Open Cockpit Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prairie Aviation Museum.

Sensory Friendly Morning, 11 a.m. to noon at University Galleries.

Baby Animal Days, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rader Family Farms.

Juneteenth Celebration, noon to 6:30 p.m. at Miller Park. Schedule at bn-juneteenth.org.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop, noon to 2 p.m. at University Galleries.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Isabel Osorio. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series, featuring Fresh Hops. 6-9 p.m. at Destihl Brewery & Beer Hall.

Concert in the Vineyard, featuring Jammsammich. 7-11 p.m. at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

June 18

Sensory Swim, 9:30-11 a.m. at Holiday Pool.

Makers Market: Lawnmower Days, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Destihl Brewery & Beer Hall.

Father’s Day Fishing, noon to 5 p.m. at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

Soundboard Concert Series, featuring Greg Klyma. 6-9 p.m. at Destihl Brewery & Beer Hall.

June 19-20

Pre-School Camp: Sun, Moon and Stars, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Children’s Discovery Museum.

Retirement University, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

June 19

Baby Rock, 10-10:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

June 20

Pirate Penelope and Her Friends, 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Ready, Set, Read! 10-10:45 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Teen Advisory Council, 4-5 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Fiction Book Club, 7-8 p.m., Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

Poetry Is Normal, with the theme: Summer Solstice, 7-8 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

June 21

NPL Knitting and Crocheting Club, 10 a.m. to noon at the Normal Public Library.

Lunchtime Concerts at Withers Park, featuring Illinois Rail. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bored Games, for tweens and teens. 2-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tales for Tails @ Miller Park, 5-6 p.m., Miller Park

LGBTQ Genealogy, featuring Stewart Blandón Traiman. 6-7:15 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

History Makers Gala, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6:15 p.m. in the Brown Ballroom at the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Audio-Faction. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Braiding Sweetgrass with Robin Wall Kimmerer, 7-8:30 p.m. Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

June 22-23

Stop-Motion Animation Drawing Workshop for Teens, 1-3 p.m. at University Galleries.

June 22

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program: Mammals, 10 a.m. to noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Terrific Thursday show, performer to be announced. 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Instrument Petting Zoo, with IWU. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

PLG: Out of This World Adventures, 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Jammie Jamboree, for kids and caregivers. 6-6:30 p.m. in the Normal Public Library book nook.

Romance Me Book Club, for adults. 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Normal Public Library board room.

June 23-24

Make Music Normal, 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in uptown Normal.

June 23-25

MIOpera presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” 7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

June 23

PLG: Out of This World Adventures, 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Sign and Sing with Communication Junction, for kids 5 and under. 10:30-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

On-the-Go Story Time, noon-1 p.m., Franklin Park

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Teen Open Mic/Karaoke Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library cafe.

Soundboard Concert Series, featuring The Deep Hollow. 6-9 p.m. at Destihl Brewery & Beer Hall.

June 24-25

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents “The Comedy of Errors,” at the Ewing Theatre. Showtimes at illinoisshakes.com/plays.

June 24

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon; story time, 10-10:30 a.m..

Early Explorers: Out of This World Adventures, 9-10:30 a.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Create with Cricut: Summer Flower Pot, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Free Saturdays at the Station, drop-in art making 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station; story time, 10:30-11 a.m. and 11:30-noon.

Sensory-Friendly Morning, 11 a.m. to noon at University Galleries.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop, noon to 2 p.m. at University Galleries.

Brews at the Zoo, 3-8 p.m. at Miller Park Zoo.

Soundboard Concert Series, featuring Bubbles Brown Duo. 6-9 p.m. at Destihl Brewery & Beer Hall.

Nita Strauss, Summer Storm with guests Lions at the Gate and Heartsick. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

Concert in the Vineyard, featuring Mixtape Mayhem. 7-11 p.m. at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

June 25

Needlework Circle, 2-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

June 26

Baby Rock, 10-10:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

True Crime Book Club, 7-8 p.m., Bloomington

June 27

Twin City Tale Spinners, 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Ready, Set, Read! 10-10:45 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Adult Reading Challenge Book Brunch, reading a book about music or musicians. In-person at 10 a.m. in the Normal Public Library board room or virtually on Zoom.

D&D for Kids – Character Creation, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

June 28

Itsy Arts: On Location, in partnership with Illinois Art Station for kids 5 and under. 10-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Lunchtime Concerts at Withers Park, featuring Brian Choban Jazz Quintet. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tween/Teen Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library cafe.

Comic Club, featuring “Pawcasso” by Remy Lai. 3-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tales for Tails @ Miller Park, 5-6 p.m., Miller Park

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Ashley Riley. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Sensory Swim, 6:30-8 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Young at Heartland Showcase, 7:30 p.m. at Heartland Theatre.

June 29

Master Gardeners/Master Naturalists Program: Seed Balls,10 a.m.-noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

June 30

Fantastic Foam & More Science Show, 10-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

On-the-Go Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Miller Park

Young at Heartland Showcases, 2 p.m. at Heartland Theatre.

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Soundboard Concert Series, featuring Them Coulee Boys. 6-9 p.m. at Destihl Brewery & Beer Hall.

Uncle Lucius with guest Nolan Taylor. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

Salsa Lessons & Dance Party, 7:30-11 p.m. at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

JULY

July 1-2

Celebrate America, free patriotic concert sponsored by Holiday Spectacular and The Pantagraph, 7 p.m. at Miller Park Bandstand.

July 1, 8, 19-20, 23, 29

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents: “The Book of Will,” at the Ewing Theatre. Showtimes at illinoisshakes.com/plays.

July 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents Theatre for Young Audiences, at the Ewing Cultural Center grounds. Showtimes at illinoisshakes.com/plays.

July 1-31

Investigate Scientist Scavenger Hunt, visit the Normal Public Library’s second floor service desk to begin.

July 1-16

Exhibition: “Emergence,” curated by Teen Art Group. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University Galleries of Illinois State University.

July 1

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Create with Cricut: Seasonal Sign, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Saturdays at the Station, drop-in art making 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station.

Ukulele Fun Jam, 2-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library cafe.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Sarah & The Underground. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series, featuring The Matchsellers. 6-9 p.m. at Destihl Brewery & Beer Hall.

Union Avenue, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Concert in the Vineyard, featuring The Mystery Machine. 7-11 p.m. at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

July 2

Sensory Swim, 9:30-11 a.m. at Holiday Pool.

Fourth of July Cruise-in on Route 66, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Atlanta.

July 3

Baby Rock, 10-10:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

Books on Tap Book Club, 7-8:30 p.m., Lil Beaver Brewery.

July 4

Fourth of July events, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Miller Park. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Happy Birthday America Swim, noon to 4 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Fourth of July Sky Concert at Fairview Park, 5-10 p.m.

July 5

NPL Knitting and Crocheting Club, 10 a.m. to noon at the Normal Public Library.

Bored Games, for tweens and teens. 2-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring John Till. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Hurricanes, Cypress Trees and Other Synonyms for Home, a reading from author Emily Fontenot. 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

July 6

Nitsch Theatre Arts Rising Stars and Singapella present Broadway Rocks! 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Art Sparks, for kids. 6-7 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Chicago Farmer, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

July 7, 18, 22, 25-26, 28

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents “The Comedy of Errors,” at the Ewing Theatre. Showtimes at illinoisshakes.com/plays.

July 7

Floats & Funnies, ice cream and cartoons from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

First Friday: Get Your 'Kicks' on Route 66, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Bloomington.

Family Paint Night: Bee in Colorful Flowers, 6-8 p.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Movie Night, feature to be announced. 9 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

The High Kings, 7:30 p.m. at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

The Docksiders, America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

July 8

ParkLands Foundation Annual Bike Ride, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lexington Keller Park Pavilion.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Saturdays at the Station, drop-in art making 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Bloomington.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Megan Maroney. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

This One’s Pink: The Pink Floyd Tribute Experience, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

July 9

Recipe Rotisserie: A Cookbook Club featuring “The Honeysuckle Cookbook: 100 Healthy, Feel-Good Recipes to Live Deliciously” by Dzung Lewis. 2-3:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

July 10-11

Pre-School Camp: Dynamic Dinosaurs, 9:30 a.m. July 10 and 11:30 a.m. July 11 at Children’s Discovery Museum.

July 10

Baby Rock, 10-10:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

July 11

Macrame Bag Take and Make, for teens and adults. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 a.m. at Connie LInk Amphitheatre.

Ready, Set, Read! 10-10:45 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Teen Anime Club, 4:30-6 p.m. in the Normal Public Library.

Mystery Book Club, 7-8:45 p.m. at Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

July 12

Active Senior Tours at the Zoo, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Miller Park Zoo.

Paper Crafting Club, 10 a.m. to noon at the Normal Public Library.

Tween/Teen Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Comic Club, featuring “The Tea Dragon Society” by K. O’Neill. 3-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Penny Plunge, 5:30 p.m. at Fairview Family Aquatic Center.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring The Tucked in T’s. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Stranger than Fiction: A Nonfiction Book Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Sensory Swim, 6:30-8 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

July 13, 20, 27

Franklin Park Concerts, featuring Michael Wallace and the Community Concert Band. 7 p.m.

July 13

Terrific Thursday show, performer to be announced. 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program: What plants need to grow, 10 a.m. to noon, at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Find Your Voice: How Plastic Bags Changed a Community! Partnering with the Ecology Action Center to read “One Plastic Bag: Isatou Ceesay and the Recycling Women of the Gambia” by Miranda Paul. 10-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

PLG: Time Travelers, 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Jammie Jamboree, for kids and caregivers. 6-6:30 p.m. in the Normal Public Library book nook.

Medicare Basics, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

July 14-15

Glorious Garden Festival, 1-7 p.m. with events starting at the David Davis Mansion.

The Mike Dobbins Memorial: New Plays from the Heartland Festival, at Heartland Theatre. Showtimes at heartlandtheatre.org/nph.

July 14-16, 20-23, 27-30

“Newsies: the Broadway Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

July 14

PLG: Time Travelers, 9-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Sign and Sing with Communication Junction, for kids 5 and under. 10:30-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Prairie Fire Theatre presents An Evening of Opera Under the Stars, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Salsa Lessons & Dance Party, 7:30-11 p.m. at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

July 15-16, 21, 27, 30

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents: “The Tempest,” at the Ewing Theatre. Showtimes at illinoisshakes.com/plays.

July 15-16

Third Annual Market Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday & 1-4 p.m Sunday in downtown Atlanta.

July 15

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Flapjacks & Flamingos at the Zoo, 8-9:30 a.m. at Miller Park Zoo.

Early Explorers: Time Travelers, 9-10:30 a.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Saturdays at the Station, drop-in art making 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station.

Open Cockpit Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prairie Aviation Museum.

Christmas in July open skate, 1-3 p.m. at Bloomington Ice Center.

Biscuits N Gravy Band, 5-6:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Blue Iris. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Saturdays on the Square, featuring Dan Hubbard and Kayla Brown. 7 p.m. in downtown Bloomington.

Concert at the Vineyard, featuring Stereotypical. 7-11 p.m. at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

July 16

Sensory Swim, 9:30-11 a.m. at Holiday Pool.

Third Sunday Market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Interstate Center.

July 17-21

Camp Discovery: Cardboard Construction, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

July 17

Baby Rock, 10-10:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

July 18

Twin City Tale Spinners, 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Ready, Set, Read! 10-10:45 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Teen Advisory Council, 4-5 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Fiction Book Club, 7-8 p.m., Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

Poetry Is Normal presents: Lynne Jensen Lampe, for adults. 7-8 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

July 19

NPL Knitting and Crocheting Club, 10 a.m. to noon at the Normal Public Library.

Bored Games, for tweens and teens. 2-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring twång. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

The Little Mermen: The Ultimate Disney Tribute Band, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

July 20

Tater Tots Rocks! 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program: Bird sound and feeds, 10 a.m.-noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

DIY Book Nook, 10-11:30 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Teen Writers’ Workshop, 4-5 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tech-It-Out, for kids ages 5-12. 4-6 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Sweetwater, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, Songs from Abbey Road and the Rooftop Concert. 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

July 21-23

MIOpera presents “Romeo and Juliet,” 7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

July 21

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents Theatre for Young Audiences, 10-11 a.m. at Anderson Park

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

July 22

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Christmas in July, presented by Uptown Partners. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Medici On the Rocks Festival, 4-10 p.m. on North Street in uptown Normal.

Kevin Hart and the Vibe Tribe, 5-6:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Kurt Vile and The Violators, doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

July 24-28

Kinder Camp: Spy Kids STEAM, 9:30 a.m.-noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

July 24

Baby Rock, 10-10:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

English Language Conversation Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., STAR Adult Literacy

July 25

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 a.m. at Connie LInk Amphitheatre.

Ready, Set, Read! 10-10:45 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Adult Reading Challenge Book Brunch, reading a memoir by an author with a disability or chronic illness. In-person at 10 a.m. in the Normal Public Library board room or virtually on Zoom.

Family STEAM Club, 4-6:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

July 26-30

McLean County Fair on the fairgrounds at the Interstate Center. Schedule at mcleancountyfair.org.

Itsy Arts: On Location, in partnership with Illinois Art Station for kids 5 and under. 10-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Exhibition Tour and Artmaking Workshop for Adults, noon to 2 p.m. at University Galleries.

Tween/Teen Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m. in the Normal Public Library Cafe.

Comic Club, featuring “Swim Team” by Johnnie Christmas. 3-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Bruce Moon. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

July 26

The Language of Flowers, featuring Master Gardener Jan Capodice. 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Sensory Swim, 6:30-8 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

July 27

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program: Monarchs, 10 a.m. to noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Terrific Thursday show, performer to be announced. 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Instrument Petting Zoo, with IWU. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Joe Zaklan Band, 5-6:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Jammie Jamboree, for kids and caregivers. 6-6:30 p.m. in the Normal Public Library book nook.

Romance Me Book Club, for adults. 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Normal Public Library board room.

July 28

Sign and Sing with Communication Junction, for kids 5 and under. 10:30-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Teen Murder Mystery Night, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Kids Night Out: Christmas in July, 6:30-9 p.m. at Anderson Aquatic Center.

July 29

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Saturdays at the Station, drop-in art making 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station.

Pridefest, 4-10 p.m. at The Bistro and on Main Street.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Full Circle. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Ray’s Rockets, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

July 30

Sensory Swim, 9:30-11 a.m. at Holiday Pool.

July 31-Aug. 4

Camp Discovery: STEAM Camp, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

July 31

Baby Rock, 10-10:30 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

End of Summer Foam Party, with the Normal Public Library. 4:30-6 p.m. at Underwood Park.

AUGUST

Aug. 1-31

Celebrating Differences Scavenger Hunt, visit the Normal Public Library’s second floor service desk to begin.

Aug. 1 & 3

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents: “The Tempest,” 7:30 p.m. at the Ewing Theatre.

Aug. 1

Twin City Tale Spinners, 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Genealogy Meetup, 2-3 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

History Reads Book Club (in person), 7-9 p.m., The Junction.

Aug. 2 & 5

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents “The Comedy of Errors,” at the Ewing Theatre. Showtimes at illinoisshakes.com/plays.

Aug. 2-3

Stop-Motion Claymation Workshop for Teens, 1-3 p.m. at University Galleries.

Aug. 2

NPL Knitting and Crocheting Club, 10 a.m. to noon at the Normal Public Library.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Colt Ball. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Aug. 3

Master Gardeners/Master Naturalists: Trees, 10 a.m. to noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Art Sparks, for kids. 6-7 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Aug. 4

BN Sunrise Rotary’s Brats and Bags, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. downtown Bloomington.

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

First Friday: Downtown Dog Days, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Bloomington.

Family Paint Night: Mountain Landscape, 6-8 p.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Illinois Shakespeare Festival Presents: “The Book of Will,” 8 p.m. at the Ewing Theatre.

Aug. 5

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Saturdays at the Station, drop-in art making 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station.

27th Annual Antique Auto Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the David Davis Mansion.

Sensory-Friendly Morning, 11 a.m. to noon at University Galleries.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop, noon to 2 p.m., University Galleries.

Ukulele Fun Jam, 2-4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library cafe.

Family Open House Night, 4 p.m. at the Community Activity Center in Normal.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Kickin’ & Pickin’. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Saturdays on the Square, featuring Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press. 7 p.m. in downtown Bloomington.

Aug. 6

Houndmouth, Chartreuse and Chandeliers Tour. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

Aug. 7-8

Pre-School Camp: Creatures & Critters, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Aug. 7

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

Books on Tap, 7-8-30 p.m. at Lil Beaver Brewery.

Aug. 8

Fabric Scrap Ladybug Magnets Take and Make, for teens and adults. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Terrific Thursday show, performer to be announced. 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Teen Anime Club, 4:30-6 p.m. in the Normal Public Library.

Mystery Book Club, 7-8:45 p.m., Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

Aug. 9

Active Senior Tours at the Zoo, 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Miller Park Zoo.

Paper Crafting Club, 10 a.m. to noon at the Normal Public Library.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Gettin’ Pretty With It. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Stranger Than Fiction: A Nonfiction Book Club, featuring “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarsh. 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Sensory Swim, 6:30-8 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Aug. 10-13, 17-20

Coalescence Theatre Project presents “Once on This Island,” 7 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Aug. 10

Nitsch Theatre Arts Rising Stars and Singapella present Broadway Summer Fun! 10 a.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Phishing Scams and Identity Theft program, 10-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Exhibition Tour and Artmaking Workshop for Adults, 1-3 p.m. at University Galleries.

Tween/Teen Crafternoon, 2-4 p.m. in the Normal Public Library Cafe.

Jammie Jamboree, for kids and caregivers. 6-6:30 p.m. in the Normal Public Library book nook.

Aug. 11

Sign and Sing with Communication Junction, for kids 5 and under. 10:30-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Joe Stamm Band, Wild Man album release party. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

Aug. 12-13, 19-20

Sunflower Days, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rader Family Farms.

Aug. 12

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Saturdays at the Station, drop-in art making 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Bloomington.

Ice Cream Social & School Supply Drive for BHS, noon to 3 p.m. at Miller Park Zoo.

Cultural Fest, noon to 6:30 p.m. at Miller Park.

Cruisin’ Uptown Normal, 4-8 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Aug. 13

Sensory Swim, 9:30-11 a.m. at Holiday Pool.

“To the Max” 2K Obstacle Challenge, noon at Maxwell Park.

Aug. 14

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

An Inside Look: “Grand Horizons,” meet directors and designers from the Heartland Theatre Company. 7-8 p.m. at the Community Activity Center.

Aug. 15

Teen Advisory Council, 4-5 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Fiction Book Club, 7-8 p.m. Bloomington Public Library virtual room.

Poetry Is Normal, with the theme: Anniversaries, 7-8 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Aug. 16

NPL Knitting and Crocheting Club, 10 a.m. to noon at the Normal Public Library.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring NoRobot. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Aug. 17

Teen Writers’ Workshop, 4-5 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Tech-It-Out, for kids ages 5-12. 4-6 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

The Menzingers, doors open at 6:30 p.m, show starts at 7:30 p.m., at the Castle Theatre.

Aug. 18-19

Eddie Griffin, early shows at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6 p.m. Late shows at 9:45 p.m. with doors open at 9 p.m. at The Castle Theatre.

Aug. 18

Tiny Chefs, storytime and hands-on “cooking.” 10-10:45 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

Aug. 19

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Saturdays at the Station, drop-in art making 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Illinois Art Station.

Corvette Corral, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Atlanta.

Crop Till You Drop, crafting for adults. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Open Cockpit Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prairie Aviation Museum.

Sensory-Friendly Morning, 11 a.m. to noon at University Galleries.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop, noon to 2 p.m., University Galleries.

Front Street Music Festival, 2-10 p.m. at Jazz Upfront and on Front Street.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Hello Bob. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

An Evening with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

Aug. 20

Third Sunday Market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Interstate Center.

Inside Out Free Arts Festival, noon to 3 p.m. at Miller Park Pavilion.

Aug. 21

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

Quarter Auction, doors open at 5 p.m. Auction begins at 6 p.m. at The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center.

English Language Conversation Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., STAR Adult Literacy.

Aug. 22

Adult Reading Challenge Book Brunch, reading a book about or set in the Midwest. In-person at 10 a.m. in the Normal Public Library board room or virtually on Zoom.

Aug. 23

Itsy Arts: On Location, in partnership with Illinois Art Station for kids 5 and under. 10-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring The Neals. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Aug. 24

PLG: Underwater Explorations, 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Jammie Jamboree, for kids and caregivers. 6-6:30 p.m. in the Normal Public Library book nook.

Romance Me Book Club, for adults. 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Normal Public Library board room.

emily the band, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

PLG: Underwater Explorations, 9-10 a.m. and11 a.m.-noon at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Aug. 25

Sign and Sing with Communication Junction, for kids 5 and under. 10:30-11 a.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Family Float Night, 5-6:30 p.m. at Holiday Pool.

School Spirit Night open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. at Bloomington Ice Center.

Aug. 26-27

The Farmstead Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rader Family Farms.

Sweet Corn Circus, in uptown Normal. Details to come.

Illinois Deer and Beer Fest, at the Interstate Center. Schedule at deerandbeerfest.com.

Aug. 26

Early Explorers: Underwater Explorations, 9-10:30 a.m. at Children’s Discovery Museum.

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Saturdays on the Square, featuring Chicago Farmer and The Field Notes. 7 p.m. in downtown Bloomington.

Wildermore, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.

Aug. 28

Tour Historic Ewing Manor, 4-6 p.m. at Ewing Cultural Center.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Aug. 30

All About Solar, featuring Larissa Armstrong, assistant director of the Ecology Action Center. 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle, featuring Christina Eltrevoog. 6-7:30 p.m. in uptown Normal.

Aug. 31

Adult DIY: Printmaking Workshop, 10-11 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. at the Normal Public Library.

Newski, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connie Link Amphitheatre.