New student exhibit opening downtown

BLOOMINGTON — A pastel painting student exhibition, “Creating in Community,” will open at the Mandy Roeing Fine Art Studio and Gallery from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7.

The exhibit will run through July 27. Light refreshements will be served during the opening reception on First Friday.

The exhibit features artists from beginner to advanced, spanning six decades in age. The exhibit shows how they grew and came together through creativity and comraderies, and brought together by a love of the pastel medium.

The Mandy Roeing Fine Art Studio and Gallery is located at 105 W. Monroe St., Suite A, and opened last fall. Roeing has taught pastel painting at various locations in Bloomington-Normal for the past six years.

Some students in her class already had prior experience working with soft pastels, but most of them became interested after taking her Intro to Pastel Painting class.

Visit roeingarts.com for more information.

‘New Plays from the Heartland’ July 14-16

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will present “New Plays from the Heartland” July 14-16.

A free open forum on play-writing will take place on Thursday, July 13, with guest playwright Melda Beaty. She will present a one-hour talk and conduct a master class with the three winning playwrights. She will also be the final judge on the competition and be at the reception following the first show on Friday.

The winning plays include “Oldies But Goodies” by Terri Ryburn of Normal, directed by George Jackson featuring Diane Walker and Elaine Hill; “Flow” by Marjorie Williamson, of St. Louis, directed by John D. Poling and featuring Dave Krostal, Kayla Jo Pulliam Mendoza and Lisa M. Howard; and Five Views of David Hockney’s “The Arrival of Spring Normandy, 2020” by Amy Crider of Chicago, directed by Kevin Yale Vernon and featuring Devon and Rhys Lovell.

All of the staged readings will take place at 2 p.m. and a donation of $5 is encouraged for admission.

Email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org or visit heartlandtheatre.org to book a reservation.

This event was made possible by the Town of Normal Harmon Arts Grant.

Heartland Theatre Company is located at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, in the Community Activity Center, Normal.