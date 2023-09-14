Children's museum partners with Illinois Art Station

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum has partnered with Illinois Art Station for an art studio residency this month.

The partnership began on Tuesday, Sept. 12. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, an IAS staff member will be stationed "in residence" on the third floor in the museum's art studio, to support guided and independent art activities.

IAS will also curate self-guided art activities for art studio visitors throughout the week.

Art has been a key component for the museum's playful learning landscape as it inspires creativity, collaboration, and imagination. IAS is headquartered just south of the msueum along the Constitution Trail at Vernon Avenue.

IAs provides young artists and their families from all neighborhoods and backgrounds with transformative experiences int he visual arts, centered on the idea that engaging with art is both educational and empowering.

Visit childrensdiscoverymuseum.net/172/art-studio for more information.

Main Gallery 404 sets presentation

BLOOMINGTON — Main Gallery 404 and Starnet Printing will present a "How-to" on making greeting cards and small prints from artwork at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The free event will take place at the gallery, 404 N. Main St., Bloomington and is open to all interested artists.

This event is geared to artists with a consistent body of work looking for additional and varied streams of income. Starnet will explain the process from digitally converting the artwork to the various printing options and costs. Owners of Main Gallery 404 will advise on image selection, presentation, and retail pricing strategies.

Call 309-590-6779 or contact maingalleryart@gmail.com for more information.