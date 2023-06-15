Lincoln Library plans Juneteenth celebrations

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will display the Emancipation Proclamation in honor of Juneteenth.

The document will be displayed June 19-23 and June 26-30 in the ALPLM's library building, 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield.

There is no admission charage and the library is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The ALPLM will also launch a new online tool that lets people around the world explore the proclamation, which will be available online starting Monday, June 19.

The ALPM will also have a Juneteenth Block Party at the Illinois State Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 16. There will be an activity table with hand-on crafts for children and a reproduction of the emancipation during the event.

There will also be another Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Comer Cox Park. There will be a button maker for people to make their own buttons.

B-N artist Jan Brandt to exhibit in Batavia

BATAVIA — Bloomington-Normal artist and gallery owner Jan Brandt will exhibit at Water Street Studios in the Kane County community of Batavia.

Brandt was granted the opportunity to choose artists to exhibit with her concurrently at the gallery.

Water Street Studios began as a vision in 2007 from community members and artists and eventually opened to the public in 2009.