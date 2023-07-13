Inside Out Gallery announces classes

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative has announced August classes.

The first class is titled "Van Gogh Sunflower," where participants will learn how to make texture acrylic to create Van Gogh-style sunflowers. The class will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The cost is $15 or $12 for IOAA members. The class is for those 10 and up, and is taught by Peg Dunlap.

Visit insideoutcoop.org to register.

The second class is "LGBTQIA+ Painted Rocks," which will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for teens and from 3 to 4 p.m. for adults on Sunday, Aug. 13. The class is free, but donations are encouraged. The instructor is C. Varlese, an IOAA artist.

To register for the second class, contact clara@claravarlescounseling.com.

The third class is "Paint with Me Flamingo," on an 11 x 14 acrylic canvas. The class will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. The cost is $35 per pair and $20 per extra child. Registration can be completed at bloomingtonparks.org.

IOAA also offers private art classes at request. Contact mjjohnson@1956@gmail.com for more information.

IOAA plans Inside Out Art Festival

BLOOMINGTON — The IOAA Art Fair will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Miller Park Pavilion.

The event is co-sponsored by Bloomington Parks & Recreation. Art activities will be provided by IOAA artists and community organizations will have booths to discuss services and activities.

There will also be activities provided inside, on the building porches, and the lawn. Activities include mosaic decorations, air dry necklaces, permanent marker tiles, foam rockets, pointilism painting, stenciled boxes, beaded bracelets, blow painting and stenciled boxes.

Other activities include Anuja Durwas henna tattoo, Needle in a Haystack band, drumming with Diane Boeck, bubble making and hula hoop fun.

Attendees can bring a chair to listen to music, picnic in the park or buy concessions at the zoo, take a pedal boat ride, go to the zoo, play mini golf or enjoy the playground, with some activities requiring additional fees.

Participating community organizations include Bloomington Parks & Recreation, Boys & Girls Club, Central Illinois Beekeepers, Children's Discovery Museum, Ecology Action Center and the ISU Horticulture Center.