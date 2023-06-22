Heartland Theatre sets senior showcase

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company's senior acting troupe, Young at Heartland, will perform their summer showcase at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 and 2 p.m. Friday, June 30.

The showcase will take place at Heartland Theatre, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza in the Community Activity Center. The shows will be on a donations-at-the-door basis. No reservations will be taken.

The actors will perform scenes on stage that were written mainly by local seniors. Doors will open 20 minutes before curtain and the show is open to the public. Facemasks are welcome, but not required.

To prep for the showcase, the seniors participated in a two-month acting workshop. The program is directed by Ann B. White, who founded the project 19 years ago.

The workshop instructors include Julie Kistler and Terri Whisenhunt. The troupe often performs at area nursing and retirement homes, and church and civic groups in McLean County.

The program is supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the McLean County Arts Center.

Visit heartland theatre.org or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.