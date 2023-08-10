Heartland Theatre's ‘Grand Horizons’ to open Aug. 31

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will open "Grand Horizons" by Bess Wohl on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a pay-what-you-can-preview.

The play is sponsored by Laurie and Ray Bergner and directed by Cyndee Brown. Brown is a retired professor from Illinois State University's School of Theatre and Dance. She has directed over 100 productions, including several at Heartland Theatre.

The cast includes Lynda Rettick, Dean Brown, Thomas Brown, Jeff Ready, Connie Blick, Carolyn Stuck and Zachary Manahan.

The play is about a couple named Billy and Nancy who call it quits after 50 years of marriage, and how that affects their sons and daughter-in-law, and explores the ups and downs of marriage. It is a comedy, but rated for mature audiences for adult language and themes.

The rest of the performances include Sept. 1-2, 7-9, and 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. There will be matinees on Sunday, Sept. 10, with a panel discussion after at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. There will be two shows on the 16th.

The sponsors will be the panelists. The Bergners are both clinical psychologists and will discuss love and separation late in life. Ray has been a professor at ISU for 45 years and Laurie has a private practice, specializing in family and couples therapy. They are originally from New York, but have been local for nearly 50 years.

Reservations can be booked online, emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org or by calling 309-452-8709.

Tickets are $19 general admission, $17 for senior and military, and $10 for students.

The theater is located at 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Community Activity Center.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Washington Arts Fest set Aug. 19-20

WASHINGTON — The Washington Park District will host the 2023 Washington Arts Festival Aug. 19-20 at Washington Park, 815 Lincoln St.

More than 30 artists will be exhibiting their work at the event. There will also be children's activities, live music and artist demonstrations, a caricature artist, food and drinks for purchase from the Lions Club, wine and craft beer tastings provided by Industry Brewing and Tres Rojas Winery, and more.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. This year will mark the 14th arts festival in Washington.

Artist set up will be 3-7 p.m. Friday and 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. Artists and volunteers can still sign up.

Visit washingtonparkdistrict.com/news-events/washington-arts-festival, email arts@washingtonparkdistrict.com, or call 309-444-9413 for more information.