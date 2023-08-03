"An Inside Look" set for Aug. 14

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will host "An Inside Look" from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

The free event will give attendees a behind the scenes peak of their upcoming show "Grand Horizons" by Bess Wohl. Guests will meet director Cyndee Brown and the design staff, who will share their process.

Normal Public Library's Kathleen Kirk and Heartland board president will moderate the discussion and share relevant materials and resources. Guests will see some of the floor plan and concept for the scenic design, costumes, interesting props, as well as hear the director's vision. Guests will also be able to ask questions.

An Inside Look is a collaboration between the Normal Public Library and Heartland Theatre Company.

The event will take place at the theatre, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza, Community Activity Center.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org for more information. No reservations required.