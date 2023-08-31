First Friday planned in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — First Friday will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at various locations in downtown Bloomington on Sept. 1.

This month's theme is "Oh, Honey it's First Friday." Businesses typically play off of the theme by offering various deals and specials during the event.

First Friday is an opportunity for community members to shop late at local participating businesses and galleries as well as grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant or enjoy some live entertainment.

Heartland opens new exhibit

NORMAL — Heartland Community College's Joe McCauley Gallery has a new exhibit, "Albatross," that will run through Oct. 3.

The new exhibit by artist Ann B. Coddington, explores the impact of waste and pollution on the environment using the ancient craft of basketry paired with x-ray images.

Coddington has a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Illinois Sculpture Department and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Colorado State University Fibers Department. She is currently a Professor of Art and Graduate Coordinator at Eastern Illinois University.

She is also a co-chair of Exhibitions and a board member of the National Basketry Organization.

A closing reception will be held on Oct. 3, with an artist talk at 3:30 p.m. and an open reception from 4 to 6 p.m., both open to the public.

The gallery is located in room 2507 of the Instructional Commons Building on Heartland's campus, 1500 W. Raab Road. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday on the days the college is open. Appointments for groups can also be made upon request.

All exhibits, events, and parking at the gallery are free.

Visit heartland.edu/artgallery for more information.