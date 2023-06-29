Art Trail on Route 66 set for July 7-8

BLOOMINGTON — The Art Trail on Route 66 will take place in downtown Bloomington from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Eaton Studio Gallery, 411 N. Center St., will be participating in the event where attendees can get their "art fix" and "photo pics."

The gallery will showcase local artist Herb Eaton's Route 66 designs in cards, prints, stickers and magnets along with his "Riverscapes" and "Simple Places" drawings and paintings along the route.

Patrons will be able to take photos in front of Herb's Illinois Dancer in Corn Alley and learn about the history of the 1902 two-story brick building that used to repair cars that broke down on Route 66.

The Art Trail includes 16 brick-and-mortar stops throughout Bloomington-Normal featuring the work of local artists. Each stop on the trail is participating in the free, inclusive, accessible art education and appreciation event for all ages, rain or shine.

Trail maps can be picked up at any of the locations and receive a clue during First Friday activities and throughout the day on Saturday.

Those who complete the scavenger hunt can pick up prizes at the Cruisin' with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center at the McLean County Museum of History.

Illinois Art Station will also have accessible art activities for kids on the museum square on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the Plein Air Artists of McLean County will bring the Art Trail as they create on-site paintings during the downtown Bloomington Farmers' Market. Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales will also take place in downtown Bloomington.

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, guests can join local artists at The Hangar Art Company for a celebration to end the event.