WASHINGTON — The Washington Park District will host the 2023 Washington Arts Festival Aug. 19-20 at Washington Park, 815 Lincoln St.
More than 30 artists will be exhibiting their work at the event. There will also be children's activities, live music and artist demonstrations, a caricature artist, food and drinks for purchase from the Lions Club, wine and craft beer tastings provided by Industry Brewing and Tres Rojas Winery, and more.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. This year will mark the 14th arts festival in Washington.
Artist set up will be 3-7 p.m. Friday and 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. Artists and volunteers can still sign up.
Over 100 artists tabled their wares for thousands Saturday and Sunday in Uptown Normal. Watch to see who came and what they had to show.
Brendan Denison
Photos: Sugar Creek Arts Festival opens in uptown Normal for the weekend
071419-blm-loc-4sugarcreek
Leah Marlene performs at the Roundabout Stage during the Sugar Creek Arts Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in uptown Normal. Marlene will perform at the stage again at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-5sugarcreek
Attendees to the Sugar Creek Arts Festival walk on West North Street, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in uptown Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-9sugarcreek
Attendees visit the booth of glass artist Jim Downey, of Prairie Fire Glass in Monticello, during the Sugar Creek Arts Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in uptown Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-10sugarcreek
Mary Ann Holmes of Kansas City, Mo., right, talks about her work during the Sugar Creek Arts Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in uptown Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-3sugarcreek
Wood artist Steven Martin of Carterville waits for visitors to his booth Saturday, July 13, 2019, during the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in uptown Normal. Martin harvests wood from trees that are damaged by storms, to make small boxes that mimic dressers or cupboards.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-11sugarcreek
Alien-inspired ceramics from Pam and Tim Frye of Shumway as the couple chat with a visitor to their booth during the Sugar Creek Arts Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in uptown Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-2sugarcreek
As high temperatures soared to the low 90s, Mike Arendell and his daughter, Alice, 2, of Normal, cool off in the water of the Uptown Circle roundabout Saturday, July 13, 2019.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-1sugarcreek
Su Ge of Bloomington talks about her work during the Sugar Creek Arts Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in uptown Normal. The event continues Sunday.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-6sugarcreek
The Joe Zaklan Band performs on the Broadway Stage during the Sugar Creek Arts Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in uptown Normal. Joe Zaklan Band will open up Sunday's performance schedule on the stage at 11 a.m., followed by One Foot In at 1 p.m. and Shuga Beatz at 2:30 p.m.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-7sugarcreek
Sculpture artist Sean Corner of Wichita, Kan., greets visitors to his booth during the Sugar Creek Arts Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in uptown Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
071419-blm-loc-8sugarcreek
Creations from glass and metal artist Ed Martin of Springfield are ready for purchase during the Sugar Creek Arts Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in uptown Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!