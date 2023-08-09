WASHINGTON — The Washington Park District will host the 2023 Washington Arts Festival Aug. 19-20 at Washington Park, 815 Lincoln St.

More than 30 artists will be exhibiting their work at the event. There will also be children's activities, live music and artist demonstrations, a caricature artist, food and drinks for purchase from the Lions Club, wine and craft beer tastings provided by Industry Brewing and Tres Rojas Winery, and more.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. This year will mark the 14th arts festival in Washington.

Artist set up will be 3-7 p.m. Friday and 6:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. Artists and volunteers can still sign up.

Visit washingtonparkdistrict.com/news-events/washington-arts-festival, email arts@washingtonparkdistrict.com, or call 309-444-9413 for more information.

