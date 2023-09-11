BLOOMINGTON — Threshold to Hope, a local nonprofit, is moving to downtown Bloomington this month.

The nonprofit has been meeting in the Creativity Center on Chestnut Street but will move into 200 W. Monroe St., Suite 104, ahead of a soft opening to be held 5-8 p.m. Oct. 6 as part of First Friday.

Open studio hours during October will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The gallery and boutique will also be open during those times.

A grand opening will be held 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The nonprofit will also be one of the many stops on the 23rd Art Walk taking place Nov. 3-4.

Threshold to Hope is an adult program with the purpose of providing "hope through the healing power of art to the homeless, disabled and others of low income without regard to their ability to pay."

As they continue to expand, the organization hopes to offer some studio hours for children accompanied by adults on the weekends.

