BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival last week announced its 2024 lineup, which includes two Shakespeare plays and a Jane Austen classic.

The plays for the season include "Twelfth Night," "Macbeth" and "Sense and Sensibility." Exact dates will be announced later.

Season tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 14. Individual tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 19.

There will also be another Theatre for Young Audiences production, which free, family-friendly shows presented on Thursday and Saturday mornings on the Ewing Cultural Center grounds.

Summer camps for youth programs will return with classes for students in grades six through 12. Scholarships will be available based on individual need and enrollment. There will also be adult workshops taught by Illinois State University scholars.

Visit IllinoisShakes.com or call 309-438-2535 for more information.

