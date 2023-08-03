BLOOMINGTON — Cast members and stage crews hope to leave audiences starry-eyed by a musical opening next week, as a local theater company looks to close out its 25th season with a unique production.

Prairie Fire Theatre will present “Bright Star” Aug. 9-13 at the Westbrook Auditorium in Presser Hall on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus. It’s a 2013 play with music written by actor-musician Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. It first opened in 2016 on Broadway in New York City, winning an Outstanding Music Award that year by Drama Desk Awards and being nominated for five Tony awards.

The score includes music from Martin’s and Brickell’s albums “Love Has Come For You,” released in 2013, and “So Familiar” from 2015. The plot is inspired by a stranger-than-fiction folk song from the former album, titled “Sarah Jane and the Iron Mountain Baby.”

Brickell and Martin brought to the track a dynamic bluegrass style that holds true to their Americana roots, hooking listeners with boisterous banjo pickings that whimsically trail Brickell’s vocal melodies.

Musical miracle

Scott Susong, head of musical theater at IWU, was hired by Prairie Fire Theatre to direct the musical. He said its most fantastical part is how it’s based on the true events from “Iron Mountain Baby.” It’s also rare for a musical to have a bluegrass score, he said.

Susong said in 1902, baby William Moses Gould Helms was thrown from a train in Missouri, and was found alive inside a small suitcase. The event made national news, and several variations of folk songs memorializing the story followed. Susong said Martin and Brickell extrapolated on that in their 2013 rendition of the song.

Brickell sang how the baby fell “50 feet down from the train to the ground / It's a miracle that he survived.”

The musical takes place in 1923 and 1946, flashing back from that first timeframe, with the setting of the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. Main character Alice Murphy, who is an editor for The Asheville Southern Journal, opens Act I performing the number “If You Knew My Story,” a tale described by Susong as farfetched.

Instead of managing other people's stories, Alice proclaims that she has her own good story that tells her she’s not alone. The plot continues to unfold as a young writer by the name of Billy Cane, played by Kristian La Veque, returns from World War II and seeks Alice to publish his work.

Susong said it’s not a spoiler to learn Alice is the mother of the “Iron Mountain Baby.” While the musical is about a baby being thrown from a train and surviving the fall, he said it’s also about how everyone figures that out.

Bluegrass meets Broadway

I sat in on a Tuesday rehearsal session and got a sneak peak of the show's opening numbers. The set's wood frame cabin, complete with a rusty tin roof, contrasts well with the classical architecture of Westbrook Auditorium. The show has a cast of about 20.

Bob Mangialardi, IWU music professor and opera theater program director, will perform in the show as Daddy Murphy, father to Alice. He described it as a unique show where “bluegrass music, folk music meets Broadway feel and sound.”

And he loves that.

Mangialardi said his character is a serious and judgmental person who goes along with the baby-ditching scheme in the first half, but has a change of heart in Act II.

“Reasonableness has laid its hand on my shoulder,” he recited in Daddy Murphy’s redeeming line.

He said the musical has some of the best singers within 100 miles.

“If you get a chance to hear them, you’ll be amazed by how good they are,” he said.

Mangialardi said they’re lucky for the support they’ve had from the community, as he noted no theater can run on ticket sales alone.

IWU Music Theater Voice Instructor Wendy Marck will portray Alice Murphy. She previously took on the role of Johanna in the national Broadway show tour of "Sweeney Todd." Susong said that was John Doyle’s adaption, where Marck simultaneously performed on cello; she plays piano too.

Emily Canter said “Bright Star” is her first gig as stage manager for Prairie Fire Theatre, but she’s served in that role three times before in IWU productions, plus others as assistant manager. She recently graduated from IWU.

She said management has been a fun ride, and entails a lot of communication.

“We’re all here to make art, and make it pretty,” Canter said.

Lighting will be done by a second-year graduate student from Illinois State University.

Charles Berggren is the musical director, and said other IWU faculty performers — Jeff Miller as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, Nole Jones as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, and Marck — are all terrific.

“You’re going to be seeing them other places pretty soon,” he said.

Berggren said the score offers more styles than just bluegrass: he added there's Americana, country and undertones of jazz. He counted an eight-piece band playing on stage — not in a pit. That includes mandolin, guitar, upright bass, cello, violin, fiddle and viola.

He said the string section will play big, swinging ballads, and then flip on a dime and transition into knee-slapping music.

They’ll also have a percussionist who doesn’t use traditional drumsticks. Berggreen said he’ll use brushes, as actors implement body percussion in sync with choreography.

“The great leveler”

For the audience, Susong said the musical’s story explores the human condition and how people interact.

He said it’s a multigenerational story about love, forgiveness and how we adapt to trauma.

“The characters are fascinating … that’s why we wanted to do it,” Susong said.

The director said theaters commonly seek big “Blockbuster” productions with lots of name value. While “Bright Star” has been successful in smaller productions, he said it doesn’t share the same recognition as shows like “Phantom of the Opera” or “Wicked.”

Susong encouraged Twin Cities residents to catch the show, noting regional theater attendance is down 30 to 35%, post COVID.

“People have gotten out of the habit of going to the theater, just like they’ve gotten out of the habit of going to the movie theater,” he said.

With the exception of Broadway, he said all theater is suffering. The director hopes Prairie Fire Theatre can profit enough from production to reinvest that into next season.

Whether a story is based in Illinois, North Carolina or Missouri, Susong said getting connected to others' stories is what he loves about live theater.

“It’s the great leveler,” he said. “It’s the ability for you to watch … a story that completely has nothing to do with your existence and feel a connection and understand that you’re like those people."

IF YOU GO WHAT: Prairie Fire Theatre presents "Bright Star" WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 12; 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 WHERE: Westbrook Auditorium, Presser Hall at Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 N. Park St., Bloomington. TICKETS: $5 for children, $12 for students, $25 for adults, $20 seniors and military. Available online at prairiefiretheatre.org or by calling 309-808-8558.

