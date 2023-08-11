BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2023-24 lineup.

The rest of 2023 includes Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic, Oct. 6; "When You Wish Upon A Star," Oct. 20; "Vitaly," Oct. 22; iluminate, Oct. 29; "The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories," Nov. 9; "Pirate Penelope: A Christmas Cruise Aboard the S.S. Integrity," Nov. 12; MIOpera's "Mozart's Don Giovani," Nov. 18-19; The Pantagraph's Holiday Spectacular, Dec. 1-3; MIOpera's "Menken's A Christmas Carol," Dec. 16; and "The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra," Dec. 20.

The 2024 lineup includes Drumline Live, Jan. 7; The Second City, Feb. 9; "In My Own Little Corner With Chryssie Whitehead," Feb. 17; MIOpera's "Gounod's Romeo and Juliet," Feb. 23-24; Cirque Mechanics - Pedal Punk, Feb. 25; Vienna Boys Choir, March 3; "Annie," March 11-12; "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," March 14; Charo, March 30; Red Hot Chili Peppers, April 4; Trailblazing Women of Country, April 7; Glenn Miller Orchestra, April 12; and Rumors: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band, May 17.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Tickets can be purchased at artsblooming.org, at 309-434-2777, or at the box office, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

