Letter from Ryan Whitehouse, Chairman, Connect Transit Board of Trustees

It is my pleasure to welcome you to celebrate Connect Transit’s 50th year of operation as a public agency. Over the past 11 years, I have been honored to serve on the Board of Trustees with some of the finest volunteers in our community. I’ve also been fortunate to interact with the countless drivers, mechanics, dispatchers, and staff responsible for the success of the system. These individuals are the reason Connect is still in existence. So, I say thank you to them.

Over the past 50 years, Connect Transit’s board members have been civic and business leaders, outspoken advocates, and individuals who are passionate about serving their community. Past leaders strived to make Connect Transit work for the citizens of Bloomington and Normal by providing effective and fiscally responsible public transportation by attracting passengers and supporting our communities’ growth and prosperity.

The motivation of today’s board is to fulfill Connect Transit’s mission of providing safe, reliable transportation and access to opportunity that strengthens and enriches individual lives, our community, the economy, and the environment.

Connect Transit’s 50th anniversary allows us to reflect on the past, while also continuing to look forward to the next 50 years. I encourage everyone to try the existing bus service, including new electric buses, and new services as Connect continues to adapt to serve the needs and expectations of our community.