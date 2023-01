He touched my heart

As I sang to the Lord

I depend on Him

He touched my heart

And I cried with joy.

It all made sense

My every woe

Clear as a bell

I was no toy.

My soul rejoiced

As the clouds turned to sun

Here I stay

I will never never run

He stopped His day

To clear my head

8 billion people

And He was with me instead

As the tears ran down

Sobbing sobbing

But not a frown

Thank you Lord

For showing me the way

Me a little child

I'm grateful for this day.

Brenda Troth

Eureka