BLOOMINGTON — A burglary charge is pending against a LeRoy man.

Chad J. Bruning, 33, is charged with one count of burglary, accused of breaking into a garage in LeRoy.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Bruning was seen on a surveillance video breaking into the garage Saturday with another man.

The prosecutor said Bruning was seen taking a Rubik’s cube and a sound bar speaker, the latter of which he put back before leaving.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $1,535 and ordered to have no contact with the property in LeRoy he was accused of entering.

An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 25.

A co-defendant in this case was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to property and was released on a personal recognizance bond. Judge Scott Kording said the difference in bonds was based on the role each of them played in the alleged break-in and the difference in their criminal histories.

