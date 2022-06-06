Legion ball starts

Baseball recently started on the American Legion Junior level. Roanoke-Benson opened with a doubleheader versus Champaign May 28 at Bill Zeman Field. The guests captured game one 8-4, as Isaiah Beyer suffered the loss and Connor Delagrange drove in a run. R-B scored three in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the nightcap 9-8. Tim Kennell (three) and Nolan Hunter (two) combined for five hits, while Henry Koehler delivered two hits and five runs batted in. Lane Martin picked up the win.

R-B upended Eureka 11-4 on Thursday at BZF. The visitors got two in the top of the first before the hosts responded with four in the bottom half. Beyer collected three hits, while Hunter followed with two. Tucker Bond added two RBIs. Brendyn Silva got the win on the mound. Parker Roberts had two hits for Eureka, who saw Brody Wertz suffer the loss. Eureka dropped a pair of Friday games in a tournament at Tilton. Wertz drove in two runs in an 11-8 setback to Danville Blue, a contest shortened to six due to time restraints. Eli Maynard was the pitcher of record. They also fell 10-0 to Shelby County that was stopped in the fifth by the 10-run rule. Cameron Mead and Cooper Wurmnest each had a hit, while Andrew Zimmerman took the defeat.