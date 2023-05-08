Lee Enterprises investigative journalist Molly Parker earned national recognition Wednesday for her work with Capitol News Illinois and ProPublica to uncover a culture of abuse at an Illinois-run mental health facility.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a nonprofit human rights advocacy organization, announced that "Culture of Cruelty," the special investigation into Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, has won the RFK Journalism Award in the domestic print category.

The series was produced by Parker, a member of the Lee Enterprises Midwest Public Service Journalism team and a distinguished fellow with ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network, and Beth Hundsdorfer of Capitol News Illinois.

Their first stories were published in September and over the series and it revealed a culture of abuse and cover-ups at the facility located in the extreme southern part of the state. Their investigation detailed the beatings of patients, an effort by some staff members to cover up abuse and neglect, the intimidation of employees who reported it and the attempt to coerce new employees into participating in the abuse or being silent about it.

"Kennedy distinguished himself as a politician with a heart for social welfare and justice issues," Parker said. "It's an honor to receive this award and I hope it brings awareness to the need for Illinois to correct longstanding failures and improve the care it provides to its citizens with developmental disabilities and mental illnesses."

In the aftermath of the reporting from Parker and Hundsdorfer, state officials acknowledged that these stories had shined light on the poor conditions facing those who resided in the 270-bed facility on the outskirts of Anna, which is located 35 miles from the borders with Kentucky and Missouri.

“Molly Parker is one of the finest journalists I’ve had the great fortune to work with,” said Marc Chase, Midwest news director for Lee Enterprises. “Her work with ProPublica and Capitol News Illinois cuts to the very heart of what we are supposed to be doing as journalists. She has shined an inescapable spotlight on horrific abuse against some of society’s most vulnerable people and that spotlight is now guiding important social justice.

“Lee is proud to have Molly on our exceptional Public Service Journalism reporting team.”

In March, Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted that the Illinois Department of Human Services had been working on improvements at Choate since he took office in 2019, but “it became clear, I would say certainly over the last year — and, in part, because of your reporting — that there were more significant changes that needed to be made.”

As a result of the report, the state agency now plans to reduce the number of patients living at Choate with a relocation of almost 125 residents who entered the facility on a volunteer basis. A new position, chief resident safety officer, has been created to oversee security at all Illinois residential centers.

Additionally, state lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow for enhanced penalties for employees who seek to interfere with abuse investigations, a measure Pritzker said he supports and plans to sign.