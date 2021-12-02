 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

LeBron James out of COVID-19 protocols, cleared to return

  • 0

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after missing one game under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The league said Thursday that James is not positive for COVID-19 despite a series of tests that produced conflicting results earlier this week. Additional testing cleared James to play when the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

James got an initial positive test from a sample collected on Monday. The sample was retested twice, producing one positive and one negative result. James underwent additional testing Tuesday, but those tests returned one negative result and one clinically inconclusive result, according to the league.

James said earlier in the season that he is vaccinated. A clear positive test likely would have kept James away from the Lakers for 10 days or more.

James has missed 12 of the Lakers' 23 games this season, with 10 due to injuries. He also missed one game while serving the first suspension of his 19-year NBA career for an altercation with Detroit's Isaiah Stewart.

The Lakers are 5-7 without James and 7-4 with him. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal grad's career ablaze with role on 'Chicago Fire'

Normal grad's career ablaze with role on 'Chicago Fire'

Katelynn Shennett almost didn’t audition for “Chicago Fire,” but it’s lucky she did. What she expected to be a three-episode run has turned into a recurring role on Dick Wolf’s popular firehouse drama, now in its 10th season on NBC.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News