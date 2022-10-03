Opioids and Addiction, A Never-Ending Threat in Illinois

The opioid epidemic has hammered Illinois. Between 2019 and 2020, there was a 33% increase in opioid overdose deaths. Roughly 83% of all overdose deaths in the state involved opioids.

Illinois has a long history of opioid addiction problems, including heroin addiction. Since 2013, synthetic opioid overdose deaths have increased by 2,736%, and heroin overdose deaths have increased by 80%. Like every other state, fentanyl is the primary factor in the overall increase in fatalities.

In 2019, the overall age-adjusted drug overdose mortality rate in the state was 21.9 per 100,000 population. The state ranked 24th in the country for overall drug overdose deaths.

“Opioid addiction is a devastating problem. Yet, there are effective rehabilitation options, and it requires a significant commitment with detox, rehab, and aftercare,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “It takes a lot of work to get someone into treatment through a program, but it remains the best option to treat opioid addiction.”

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly contributed to overdose deaths as people were isolated, using drugs alone, or not knowing that fentanyl was laced into the drug. During COVID, most overdose deaths occurred in the home among varying age groups.

Along with fentanyl, heroin continues to be a significant drug threat within the state. In 2016, law enforcement reported an increase in heroin distribution, transportation, and demand. The most severe drug distribution problem at that time was heroin.

The widespread availability and abuse of prescription pain medication like OxyContin, morphine, codeine, and fentanyl created an increased demand for heroin. Unfortunately, in 2022, synthetic fentanyl is found in heroin, contributing to overdose deaths.

It is a never-ending cycle of abuse, addiction, and overdose deaths. Most prescription drug users, for example, obtain drugs from friends or family members. However, social media has made it extremely easy to access any form of illegal prescription drug.

Prescription pain medication addiction created more heroin addiction, and fentanyl has become the primary killer.

Some of the best methods to help remain to be early intervention, drug education and prevention, adequate detox, long-term residential drug rehab, and community aftercare support. Rehabilitation is especially important for anyone caught up in the criminal justice system because of addiction.

In Illinois, 46.5% of arrests involved a controlled substance, 17% were for drug paraphernalia, and 23% involved cannabis. Countless addicts become caught up in a cycle of crime and addiction without receiving the help they need.

Some of the common barriers are inadequate or no health insurance, addiction stigma, and not having access to treatment through the criminal justice system if someone has been charged with a drug offense. In addition, many communities across the state do not have access to treatment resources, especially those not living in larger metropolitan areas.

The state has taken many steps to curb the opioid epidemic. While harm reduction programs are beneficial in reducing social harm, detox and long-term drug rehab with community aftercare support remain the best options for anyone addicted to opioids.

Author Bio

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a health care professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant.