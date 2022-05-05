Kokedama: grow your houseplant in a moss ball

Free your houseplants’ roots this winter by creating organic art for your home through kokedama, a form of Japanese bonsai, where plants are grown in a special mixture of soil wrapped in moss. Kokedama is a uniquely beautiful way to grow houseplants in a non-traditional way. These beautiful, natural planters make a great gift or can add a little green to your winter space.

An established houseplant that needs to be re-potted, cuttings of houseplants with newly developed roots, or seasonal plants to decorate your space can all be planted in the moss balls. Ideal plants would ones that can grow in drier conditions, such as ferns, philodendron, dracaena, spider plants and even small orchids. Succulents can also be planted in moss balls but will require less water. Kokedama moss balls can be created with any size of plants, from miniature to very large; the size of the ball will just vary to accommodate the root mass of the plant.

Gather up your materials to create this simple, but unique piece of living art. You will need a lightweight potting mix or peat moss, akadama (a coarse clay-like mineral used as bonsai soil), plant, moss (sheet or Spanish), string, scissors and water.

1. Start by soaking the moss in a bucket of water for one hour to rehydrate the organic material before you use it in the design. Squeeze out the excess liquid and set it aside until it is time to wrap the ball.

2. Combine the soil mixture of 70 percent potting mix or peat moss and 30 percent bonsai soil to create the ball. Slowly add water to the mixture until it can be pressed firmly into a ball without falling apart.

3. Remove the plant from its container and gently break apart the root ball and remove any excess soil, exposing most of the roots.

4. Create a hole in the soil ball that is large enough to fit the roots of the plant inside. You can also gently break the soil ball into two pieces, lay the roots on one side and push the soil back together around the roots.

5. Press the moss around the soil ball until it is all covered. You can also create a thin layer of moss on a flat surface, set the ball in the middle and wrap the moss around the ball.

6. Use the string to attach the moss to the ball. Secure the string to the ball and wrap the string randomly around the ball in each direction to keep the moss in place. Tie it off tightly to create a firm, sturdy ball. Twine or jute can also be used to create a more natural look.

Proper watering will be key to keeping your kokedama alive. Stick your finger in the top of the ball near the base of the plant to feel if the soil is dry. The weight of the ball will also tell you if it needs to be watered- if it is light, it is time to water. To water the kokedama, fill a bucket or sink with lukewarm water. Gently push the moss ball into the water so it absorbs the water. Soak the completely submerged ball in the water for 15-20 minutes. Drain the water from the bucket or sink, squeeze the moss ball to remove excess water and let it drip dry before returning it to its decorative space. Mist the moss ball between watering to keep it from completely drying out.

Kokedama moss balls can be displayed on decorative trays or dishes, antique bowls or saucers or sat on a piece of driftwood or tree slice. They can also be hung with decorative string or wire from a window or ceiling, creating a string garden with more than more kokedama.

SOURCE:

WRITER: Brittnay Haag Horticulture Educator, University of Illinois Extension

ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

