Ko gets wire-to-wire win at Founders and ties Annika record

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Cognizant Founders Cup with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam.

Even in a steady rain at Mountain Ridge, the 26-year-old South Korean star made it look easy. She closed with a 5-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson of Germany.

Ko started the final round with a four-shot lead and no one got closer than three all day. The tournament all but decided, it was then a matter of how she finished. Ko ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the back nine and finished at 18-under 266.

It was her 14th consecutive round in the 60s dating to a 69 in the final round of the Evian Championship. That ties the mark Sorenstam set in the middle of her 10-win season in 2005.

Jin Young Ko

Ko
