Knights tip Heyworth

Fieldcrest held off Heart of Illinois Conference host Heyworth 6-5 May 9 at Centennial Park.

Elsewhere, the Knights fell 14-1 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the HOIC Showcase on Friday.

Fieldcrest-Heyworth

A three-run bottom half of the sixth inning got the Hornets within a run, but they got no closer.

Jordan Heider had two hits, while Koltin Kearfott and Timmy Luckey drove in two runs apiece. Kearfott (3-4) went all seven on the mound for the win for the Knights (7-10, 6-5).

DCM-Fieldcrest

Although the game was at DCM, the Knights were designated as the home team. The Chiefs outhit Fieldcrest 18 to two, as Kade Buchanan and Clayton Shirley provided the safeties. Nathan Buchanan was the pitcher of record.

The Knights hosted DCM on Monday from the middle school to start the postseason. The winner traveled to regional host Eureka yesterday.

