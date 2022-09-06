Knights blanked at home

Twenty-one second half points lifted El Paso-Gridley to a 28-0 win over Fieldcrest in the Heart of Illinois Conference large division opener Friday evening at Veteran’s Park. Quarterback Kamren Schumacher carried the ball 22 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans.

Landon Modro had three catches for 45 yards for the Knights (0-2).

In other week two games from around the league as well as future Fieldcrest opponents:

Tri-Valley (2-0) 33, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (0-2) 12

Le Roy (1-1) 40, Heyworth (1-1) 7

Ridgeview/Lexington (2-0) 33, Villa Grove/Heritage 26

Stockton (1-1) 26, Eastland/Pearl City 6

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (2-0) 2, Fisher (0-2) 0, forfeit