Kindred: The lesson for others in Craig Lutes’ move to teaching: You can do it, too

This column includes Craig Lutes, but it is not solely about him. His story of changing career paths as a husband and father in his 30s, with the angst and uncertainty of giving up a career in hand for one in his heart, serves a broader audience.

The 2006 Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year at Normal Community High School, Lutes is 34 now, husband to Kelsey and father to Davis, 5, and Andi, 3. For a decade following his 2010 graduation from the University of Illinois, where he was a four-year baseball letterman, Lutes worked for State Farm Insurance in finance and marketing.

That made sense. Lutes majored in finance at Illinois.

Yet, there was something he could not shake. Call it an itch, a bug. Just know it was a growing desire to impact young people through education.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind, and perhaps has been there for my entire life,” said Lutes, whose father, John, is a retired Unit 5 principal. “I spent a lot of time in the educational environment. It was probably late 2016 when I really started looking closely at what it might take to change careers and pursue education seriously.”

Could he do it? Was it feasible? Lutes is here to tell others they can, and it is. That’s what this column is really about … a hearty “go for it” from Lutes to any college graduates on the fence about switching to a career in education.

In the fall of 2019, he began three semesters of evening classes at Heartland Community College. In September 2020, he left his job at State Farm. In spring 2021, he was in Illinois State University’s Biology Teacher Education program.

And in June 2021, he enrolled in Eastern Illinois University’s Accelerated Post-Baccalaureate Teacher Licensure Program. Three days a week throughout the summer, he traveled to Charleston from his home in Towanda for in-person classes. It led to student teaching this semester at Normal Community, where he is teaching business and biology classes.

“I will have two certifications with an endorsement in biology,” Lutes said. “I knew the switch (to teaching) wouldn’t be easy, and there were many challenges … all the way from figuring out exactly how long the school and student teaching aspect would take and the credit hours needed to fulfill the requirements.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support from my wife and family. But looking back, an investment of a year and a half of going back to school and finishing things up, in the perspective of a decades-long career hopefully in education, it was a small investment to make to be in a career and a field and a passion that I want.”

Lutes has not secured a job for next year, but hopes to do so in the Bloomington-Normal area. There is a shortage of teachers statewide and beyond, another reason Lutes encourages others considering education to make the switch. The time is right.

Many remember Lutes as a three-sport star at NCHS. As a senior, he was quarterback on a Class 6A state runner-up team, was a first-team all-Big 12 Conference guard in basketball and a repeat first-team all-Big 12 outfielder in baseball.

He went to Illinois on a baseball scholarship, and as a senior first baseman in 2010, batted .305 while starting all but one game.

He will tell you he was helped greatly during the academic and athletic process. Soon, he will be in position to give back.

“In my life, educators, teachers and coaches are who most influenced me, and I know I’m not alone in that,” Lutes said. “I think teachers are uniquely positioned to have significant influence on the lives of young people and the trajectory of a young person’s life. I was blessed and lucky to have so many great teachers and coaches who influenced me in that way.”

When Lutes was named Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year in 2006, his coaches at NCHS raved about his leadership qualities, work ethic and politeness. One called him “a throwback.” Another said Lutes always sought to climb higher mountains and others followed him.

Such qualities suggest he will be an outstanding teacher and, perhaps, a coach. Lutes said his focus at this point is on “being the best teacher I can be,” but added, “Teachers give back in so many ways beyond the classroom. Hopefully, that will evolve into coaching one day.”

For now, he is finishing up student teaching under the mentorship of NCHS business teacher and head football coach Jason Drengwitz. He also works part-time with the ParkLands Foundation, which seeks to preserve and protect nature.

He is passionate about that and, clearly, about education. It needs more like him, and he’d love for you to join him.

“Not only is the need there, it is an incredible way to contribute to communities,” Lutes said of teaching. “That might be in a community somebody grew up in, or might not depending on wherever the need is.

“I think the important thing for people who are considering teaching is that it’s fun. Schools are such an exciting environment … exploring ideas and interesting subjects and debating difficult questions. I feel lucky to be where I’m headed and I hope many people feel motivated to do the same.”

It qualifies as a win-win, from a guy who knows plenty about winning.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0