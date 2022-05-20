Kindred: Celebrating a mother-in-law who had love for all … even Bob Knight

There seemed to be no logical link. Rachel Neff was a warm, friendly and loving wife, mother and grandmother from a small town in western Illinois. Bob Knight was the fiery and combative basketball coach at Indiana University, quick to chew out officials, players and, yes, the occasional sportswriter.

Yet, in the 1980s and ‘90s, Knight had no bigger fan than Rachel Neff. From her living room in LaHarpe, Illinois — a rural community near Macomb — my mother-in-law watched intently when an Indiana game was televised. She knew the players (especially Steve Alford) and rooted for the Hoosiers to win every game, even when the opponent was Illinois.

Somehow, she looked past Knight’s boorish behavior, seeing only that his teams were disciplined and played together. She gave him a pass when he would berate officials, grab a player by the jersey or, in one famous episode, hurl a chair across the court.

She would watch Indiana on Saturday and attend church every Sunday, perhaps whispering in God’s ear to forgive Knight’s sins. Knight had a hold on her, though they never met, and she had his mailing address.

After every season, she would write Knight a letter congratulating him on the success of that year’s team and telling him how much she enjoyed watching the Hoosiers. She might have included other things … coaching tips, recipes, who knows? The gist was she appreciated how Indiana played and wanted Knight to know.

He didn’t have many fans in Illinois. Maybe that’s why every year, Rachel received a return letter from Knight. Likely it was written by a secretary or graduate assistant coach and Knight signed it. But it’s possible he actually penned the letters, exposing a heart we didn’t often see on the sidelines or at a microphone.

Knight came to mind this week. Rachel Neff was laid to rest Monday in Raritan, Illinois, a town smaller than LaHarpe, but not far from there. She was 94.

She made it clear she did not want to turn 95, like somehow that would mean she was “old.” She died on May 12, the day before her 95th birthday. So yes, underneath that warm smile and infectious giggle was a stubborn streak. It may be the one thing she shared with Knight.

As a sportswriter, it was interesting to watch the dynamic between a Hall of Fame mother-in-law and a Hall of Fame coach. Why did she gravitate toward a man whose actions and words often contradicted everything she stood for?

My best guess is she admired how he instilled structure and order within his ranks. That was Rachel’s goal at home, but when you’re a farm wife with five children, there is an element of chaos every day. She managed to create organized chaos, which may be more impressive than anything Knight accomplished.

Their connection evolved even though Rachel did not follow sports regularly. She was too busy tending to her garden, cooking meals and baking pies for her family, as well as supplying food frequently for dinners at her church. She couldn’t feed the world, but she was determined to feed those in her world. Nobody did it better.

In truth, she knew more about sports than she let on. She had little interest in the NFL, but often said, “The last two minutes will take an hour.” She wasn’t far off.

Once, while attending a Yankees-White Sox game in Chicago with us, she became exasperated with Yankees closer Goose Gossage. The White Sox had runners on base and Rachel had an eye on them. But Gossage?

“He’s not even looking them back!” she said.

She was right. Everything about her was right. Love flowed from her like a fountain, washing over her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and, yes, a sportswriter son-in-law.

We were lucky to have her in our corner.

So was Knight.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

