KILLUA Sep 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Man fatally shot early Sunday at Normal hotel It happened at 3:40 a.m. Sunday at Candlewood Suites. Man held without bond after strangling woman in Bloomington Drake M. Griffin, 29, of Bloomington Township, is being held without bond pending a court-ordered risk assessment. Man arrested after driving through Bloomington yards, tossing gun Christian N. Wilkins, 30, is being held at the McLean County jail on a $150,000 bond. Bloomington man charged with financial exploitation A Bloomington man is accused of financially exploiting a person over the age of 70. Flick Fact: The role McLean Stevenson actually wanted on 'M*A*S*H'? Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. Normal police: Fatal gunshot wound was self-inflicted Authorities have identified a Rantoul man as the victim in Normal’s fatal shooting Sunday morning. Flick Fact: The music/TV star who grew up loving Lucca Grill? Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick. Carius: Taking a look at Bloomington's 'new' Restaurant Row If you love food — who doesn't? — make sure you get the latest on the BloNo restaurant scene from columnist Larry Carius. Coroner request to review Jelani Day case was met with pushback, documents reveal Nearly one year after Jelani Day’s body was identified, documents reveal disagreement stirred among coroners and medical examiners when a law was passed in his name. Apple 'n Pork Festival to be held in Clinton this weekend Ready for this weekend's Apple 'n Pork Festival? Here's what you need to know (including maps!).