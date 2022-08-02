Kids Helping Kids Bake Sale: Saturday in Congerville

CONGERVILLE – The annual Kids Helping Kids Bake Sale for St. Jude will be Saturday, August 6, at the Congerville Fire Station. Pies, cakes, cookies, dessert bars, snack mixes, cinnamon rolls, and much more will be available, with all proceeds going to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The bake sale, which began when young Coleton and McKinley Zobrist wanted to help kids with childhood cancer, has raised over $90,000 so far for St. Jude. This year they hope to hit the $100,000 mark.

Their St. Jude hero this year is Hunter Grusy, a 14-year-old Goodfield boy. The youngest child of John and Sue Grusy, Hunter was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, in December 2021.

“He had a 19-centimeter tumor in his right lung at the time of diagnosis,” his mother Sue said. “Our family was heartbroken as we began this horrifically painful journey.”

Just five days after his diagnosis, they moved down to St. Jude’s in Memphis to begin his treatment. Hunter has undergone an extensive surgery, six weeks of radiation, and 11 out of 14 rounds of chemotherapy.

Sue marvels at how bravely Hunter has faced this ordeal. “Through it all, he has kept his cheerful disposition and a strong faith in God,” she said. “He has not complained or fallen into self-pity but has rather been a blessing and encouragement to everyone around him.”

Hunter and his family did not expect he would be able to attend his eighth-grade graduation ceremony from Eureka Middle School in May, as he had just undergone six grueling days of chemotherapy combined with daily radiation treatments. “But amazingly, God made a way!” Sue said. “Our fabulous medical team as well as two incredible Lifeline pilots went to heroic efforts to make it happen. Hunter got his first ever flight in a private plane to get him home.” At the airport, he was interviewed by a WMBD reporter who shared his story on the news. At graduation, Hunter spoke about what he has learned battling cancer. He shared a Bible verse, Joshua 1:9: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

“Not only did he get his diploma that night, but he was also encouraged with a standing ovation,” Sue said. “What an incredible dream come true!”

The Grusy family has been deeply impressed by the care Hunter has received at St. Jude. “We have been so lovingly cared for on every level,” Sue said. “We are truly blessed to have such a brilliant and compassionate group of oncologists providing Hunter’s care.” She added that they are grateful to live in an apartment at Target House and to have formed “many special friendships” there. “We are continually praying for Hunter’s complete healing, and are deeply touched by the love, prayers and support of dear friends from near and far!”

One simple and sweet way to show support for Hunter and the other children at St. Jude is to come out to the Kids Helping Kids Bake Sale on Saturday.

“Since COVID, things have definitely slowed down, but the community has still all rallied together,” bake sale organizer Sheri Zobrist said. “We would love to see everyone come out this year!”