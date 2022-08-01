Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull held at 4H Show

EUREKA-The Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull took place on Tuesday at the Woodford County 4-H Fair at the Farm Bureau Park with 54 kiddie pullers.

The individuals ages 5 to 10 years old competed across three weight classes: Lightweight - 55 pounds and less, Middleweight - 56 to 75 pounds, and Heavyweight - 76 pounds and more.

First placers received a John Deere 7330 toy tractor, second placers received a John Deere toy Gator, and third placers received a John Deere 4960 toy tractor. All participants received a coupon for a free ice cream from the 4-H food stand.