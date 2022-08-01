 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull held at 4H Show

  • 0

EUREKA-The Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull took place on Tuesday at the Woodford County 4-H Fair at the Farm Bureau Park with 54 kiddie pullers.

The individuals ages 5 to 10 years old competed across three weight classes: Lightweight - 55 pounds and less, Middleweight - 56 to 75 pounds, and Heavyweight - 76 pounds and more.

First placers received a John Deere 7330 toy tractor, second placers received a John Deere toy Gator, and third placers received a John Deere 4960 toy tractor. All participants received a coupon for a free ice cream from the 4-H food stand.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News