Kevin Irwin initially wanted to be a police officer.

He earned a Bachelor of Applied Science from Illinois State University and, while waiting to take the police test with the Town of Normal, got a job working hospital security at what is now Carle Bromenn Medical Center.

Irwin, 42, had never considered a career in health care. But after recognizing the positive impact that nurses had on patients, he went back to school.

Now as a specialty head, Irwin’s position is a unique one. A patient is prepared for a procedure, undergoes the procedure and is discharged all in the same day. One nurse may be with a patient for the person’s entire visit.

“There can be a significant amount of anxiety associated with surgery, and I love the relationship that I can build with someone in a very short amount of time,” he said.

Asked about personal accomplishments, Irwin demurs, preferring to focus on what is achieved by his team as a whole. “From top to bottom we support each other and all work towards the common goal of providing excellent care to each and every patient we see,” he said. “This isn’t an individual accomplishment, but rather a team effort.”

As an industry of committed, skilled professionals, they have endured the coronavirus pandemic and associated challenges. Nurse burnout became a very real threat, he said. He praised ICU and inpatient nurses in particular for incredible work over the past two years.

More young people are needed to join the field, Irwin said. But anyone who does so should realize that great nurses need to be “all in.”

“Nurses are the backbone of healthcare,” he said, “and it’s almost like we have an invisible badge that we wear that draws trust and respect from the community. There is a reason that we are consistently seen as the most trusted profession in the United States.”

Irwin’s wife of 16 years, Emily, is also an experienced nurse who can offer understanding and support for the job’s unique challenges. The couple has a daughter, Delaney.

