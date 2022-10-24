Keep pressing on

I believe in pursuing your passions even when things aren’t looking up.

Throughout life, we all have moments when we are weighed down with the urge to quit. To stop whatever it may be, either because it is too hard, or others are better at it than us, or maybe we’ve just lost the motivation to go further. When we have these urges weighing us down, it is pivotal to remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day. Though it is a simple saying, it conveys one of the most important messages ever uttered: Never give up too soon.

“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” This is a phrase that any athlete will hear in their athletic career. The man to first popularize this famed idiom was Hockey Hall of Famer, Wayne Gretzky. Although this phrase is mainly targeting young athletes, it is important for so many walks of life. Multitudes of famous figures from history have benefited from this mindset, from Albert Einstein, whose teachers told him that he would never succeed in life if he kept his head in the clouds, to Walt Disney who was fired from his first job for lacking imagination and having no good ideas. Just imagine if Babe Ruth quit playing baseball because he got struck out once. Truthfully, society would be in a pit of despair if people didn’t pick themselves back up and move forward.

Enough of this big picture talk, though. How can this mindset benefit the average man and woman? Lucky for you, I qualify as an average man. My personal experience is beginning even as I type this page. I am entering my senior year of high school at the moment and my day always begins with band class just like it has for my last 7 years of school. I started playing trumpet in fifth grade and in my past two years of high school I have excelled in my playing ability and quality. I was excited to start playing again for pep band and to get the year rolling. Unfortunately, this year was going to be a lot harder than I anticipated seeing now that about 80 percent of the band was made up of freshmen and sophomores. I decided that I would give it a week to see how thy sounded, and sadly I was unimpressed. It hurt to listen to the warbling and squeaking from what sounded like a middle school band. I felt the urge to throw in the towel and quit weighing on me. That's when I realized the importance of perseverance and leadership. Quitting now would have meant giving up something I love, and hurting the band at the same time. If I had made the decision to quit I would have crushed the spirits of my classmates and messed up the path for a future musician.

No one becomes great at something by always being perfect. It takes a lot of failure before you are good at something, so you should never give up something you love doing just because it is hard at first. Oftentimes the most beautiful things are difficult to do. The world can throw a lot of difficulty our way, but if we stay strong it can never defeat the indomitable human spirit.