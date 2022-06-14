Voted by his senior class as “Most Likely to Brighten Your Day,” Keaton Cramer spreads joy and happiness to everyone he meets. He’s someone who works hard, enjoys science and makes goals in soccer.

“It’s just very interesting to me how the world works,” Keaton said. He loves science and wants to become an X-Ray Technician. He will do this by going to Illinois Central College and taking radiology classes. He’s gotten several dual-credit classes done so he can get through the other classes as fast as possible. His inspiration was his 7th grade science class. After that, he knew what he wanted to pursue in his future.

Another one of Keaton’s passions is playing soccer. “I decided to play soccer because it sounded fun, and I wanted to have fun,” he said. Keaton is a member of the Roanoke-Benson Co-op soccer team. “I had lots of fun playing with my friends,” Keaton said. He enjoys playing with his friends from Eureka. “They are interesting,” Keaton said.

The person who inspires Keaton the most is his mother. “Whenever we were hard on money, she decided to work three jobs for a very long time. She was never really mad about doing that,” he said. Keaton has done his best to return his mother’s kindness back to her and everyone he knows.

One of the teachers he connects with the most, Mrs. Axelson, had this to say about him: “Keaton is the kindest high school student that you will ever encounter. He shows genuine consideration and concern for everyone. I was not surprised when he was chosen by his peers as the most likely person to brighten your day. He works hard at everything he does and will go out of his way to give a helping hand to anyone in need. I am thankful to have had him in class for two years and am excited to see where his big heart takes him in the future!”

Keaton is one of the kindest people you will ever meet. He will spread his kindness to all the activities he does in the future.

