Kayak race back at Eureka Lake

EUREKA – The 8th annual Eureka Kayak Race taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 20 at Eureka Lake will offer paddle sports enthusiasts a beautiful and challenging venue to display their paddling skills.

The race features eight obstacles and also some flat water racing. All competitors from novice to season pros are welcome. Bring your own kayak or loaner kayaks and paddles are provided by North Shore Rentals.

There are several big changes this year that includes:

A tandem category is new, where racers of any age can compete in the same kayak. North Shore Rentals will have a couple tandem kayaks on site to lend

There will now be a 12-17 age group

Lil’Roos Food Cart will be on site as well as the Wandering Mare drink service and Sweet Girl Treats will be located near the East Peoria Car Club set up near the east entrance.

A new obstacle they are calling “Goose Egg Drop”

Net proceeds will be used to make improvements along the lake race area, with the remaining proceeds going to the Eureka Boy Scouts.

Registration ends on Aug. 8 and will be limited to 100 participants. Everyone registered for the race will be entered into a drawing to win a free kayak donated by Blains Farm & Fleet, plus other great prizes. You can pre-register at eventbrite.com.

Email eurekakayakrace@gmail.com for more information or visit the Eureka Kayak Race Facebook page.