“You walk into high school freshman year not knowing who you are,” Kate said. If you were to meet senior Katelyn Agnew now, you would never believe this was her mindset three years ago.

The experiences of high school shape your identity, and for Kate, her identity lies in passion. “She is thoughtful, passionate and cares for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of others,” Ms. Erin Blucker said. The importance of mental health has personally impacted Kate, and she is determined to spread awareness in her community about a topic whose truth is not discussed nearly enough.

As she looks back on her years spent at EHS, Kate acknowledges that her teacher Mrs. Brace and former teacher Mrs. Sandberg have played a huge part in her success. Mrs. Sandberg’s English class not only expanded Kate’s knowledge of literature, but she saw herself grow as an individual as well. Mrs. Sandberg said, “Katelyn was an absolute pleasure to work with. She showed her emotions on her sleeve, which is a huge asset in an English classroom. She was REAL. Katelyn wasn’t ashamed to embrace those less than stellar aspects of herself (which were few) and she was emboldened enough to celebrate her many successes: her resiliency, her strength, her wit and her personal and academic improvement. The girl is simply unstoppable. I feel honored that I was there to witness her journey.”

When asked to talk about her extracurriculars, Kate’s face lit up with excitement as she reminisced on the past 13 years of playing her sport. “Volleyball has seen it all. It grew up with me,” Kate said. Outside of school, Kate played club volleyball during her freshman and sophomore years with Eastside where she earned the Academic All-American Award. As her senior year came to an end, Kate said, “I’m going to miss it so much, but there is a time and place for everything to start and end, and I think I’m ready to move onto a new season.”

Following graduation, Kate hopes to earn a degree in Oncology Nursing. She became interested in this field when she spent countless hours on the oncology floor during middle school in order to be with her family members who were diagnosed with cancer. Kate learned to appreciate the kindness and compassion the nurses directed towards her loved ones. Kate said, ''I wanted to do something that I really cared about and have something that really hit close to home.”

Kate has become an inspiring young woman, eager to pursue the next chapter of her life. Her ability to light up a room as a result of her bubbly personality and kind soul will further benefit Kate in her future career.

As she entered high school, Kate could not wait to see what was in store for her. Now, as her high school years come to a close, it is clear to see that Kate has left her mark--not only on her peers, teachers and coaches but on EHS as whole. Eureka High School will miss Kate, but as Mrs.Brace said, “She is off to do great things!”