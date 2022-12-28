Anyone who knows Kara Luckey knows one thing about her that leaves an impression on them; her spirit. Spirit can be described in many ways; however, in this context, Kara’s spirit is a contagious one. It is one of confidence, kindness and compassion.

In her four years at Eureka High School, Kara has demonstrated these aspects in her various extracurriculars. Kara has been involved in Student Council (President), Speech Team (Captain), Science Club (President), Marching Band (Section Leader) and National Honor Society, all while maintaining Academic High Honors.

Leadership is something that Kara has always seemed to have a knack for, and these activities have only helped that. “I feel better as a leader. More confident, and being able to help others; but also learn from others, too,” Kara said.

While some may let leadership positions go to their heads, Kara is quite the opposite. She leads by example, with her kind spirit guiding others. Kara said, “So many people have impacted me, and I really hope that me being there has also impacted others and helped them.” And it most certainly has.

Not only does Kara leave a positive impact on those she leads, she also leaves a positive impact on those who guide her. Three of those influential models for her are Mrs. Monk, Ms. Lowe and Mr. Stalter. “Kara is a compassionate, intelligent, and driven young woman! She has strong leadership skills that are demonstrated by her active participation in Student Council, Science Club and Speech Team. I know that when Kara leaves EHS I will remember her fondly for her kindness and attention to detail,” Mrs. Monk said.

After working with Kara for four years on the Speech Team, Ms. Lowe said, “Oh, Kara. Kara is brilliant. She's an open-minded, thoughtful and talented human. She has been such a great leader on the Speech Team. I appreciate her voice and the dedication she puts in to everything she does.”

Not only is Kara successful in the classroom and on the Speech Team, she is an exceptional leader in the band. Mr. Stalter said, “I have really enjoyed working with Kara these past four years. She is an intuitive musician, and works very hard at being the best mallet player she can be. She is willing to try any change or suggestion I have, and I enjoy hearing her suggestions and ideas regarding the music we put together. Kara has emerged as a true leader these past couple of years, and I am so proud of the responsibility and commitment she displays every day in rehearsal. Kara is a person of high character and expects the best from herself and others, and she inspires her peers in the Frontline Percussion to be the best that they can be, and for that I am very grateful."

That dedication and drive will certainly benefit Kara’s future, far beyond high school. Kara plans to major in Biochemistry and work in Forensic Science. “I absolutely hated science, for the longest time,” Kara said, chuckling at the irony, “until I started getting into the more Chemistry aspect of it. Specifically Ms. Kelley, my freshman year, made me really start to love science.”

Kara’s spirit does not only extend into her extracurricular activities and future, but she also has such a heart for the beauty of others, as they are. Kara’s favorite quote is, "Perfect people aren't real and real people aren't perfect." When asked to elaborate on this, Kara said, “People are expected to be a certain way, look a certain way, act a certain way, and I think…I don’t like that. Because everybody’s different. Everyone was created different. There can’t be one definition of ‘perfect’, so you just need to be yourself. You need to be proud of yourself and accept yourself because that is who you are.”

If Kara could extend one message to everyone in the world, it would be this: “Go out there and do you. And don’t be afraid of the judgments and the consequences of being who you are.”