JUICE Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Watch now: Man with replica gun shuts down Normal street, police say A person was taken into custody Monday after a report of an armed subject at Veteran's Parkway at East College Avenue. Mother of missing Bloomington baby charged with concealing a death The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday morning that a Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared earlier this month is charged with concealing a death. Man bites Bloomington police officer's leg during domestic battery call A 35-year-old man is behind bars after police say he hurt a woman early this morning and bit a Bloomington police officer responding to a domestic battery call. Watch now: Central Illinois may get sun, snow, warm and cold in wild weather pattern A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week. Bloomington man sexually assaulted, robbed boyfriend, prosecutors say Sexual assault, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle charges have been filed against a Bloomington man. Carius: Black-owned restaurants thriving in Bloomington-Normal Adam Elpayaa opened Pizza Payaa in December 2020, and said his method of ordering that includes the customer choosing a specific time for pickup fits very nicely into today’s evolving digital and pandemic worlds. Plane that departed from Illinois crashes, killing 2 A small plane crashed in northern Ohio on a flight from Illinois, killing two men who were both former officers with the Indiana Air National Guard, authorities said. Thornton guilty of 2018 Bloomington murder A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington. Unit 5 educator is finalist for Illinois Teacher of the Year A McLean County Unit 5 special education teacher has been recognized as one of the top educators in the state by the Illinois State Board of Education. Flick: Newest shortage — Bloomington-Normal homes FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...