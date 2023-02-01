There is no one who gets involved and leads in school activities quite like Josie Skutt. On top of working two jobs outside of school, Josie is involved in Student Council, KEY Club, the mentoring program, Best Buddies and has been a student class officer for all four years of school. She has also participated in basketball from freshman year to senior year, volleyball for three years, Science Club for two years, all while maintaining straight A’s and receiving an HOI honors award for band.

Josie is the leader of several organizations, including marching band. In the marching band, she is a section leader for the clarinets. Band director Mr. Stalter said, “Josie is a joy to teach, she is always in a good mood and she works very hard at her skills on the clarinet. She takes her responsibility as a section leader very seriously, and leads by example and by reaching out to her section mates to help them with their playing and marching skills. Josie has a keen sense of humor, and I love having her in my Band.”

In the classroom, Josie also leads. English and Journalism teacher Ms. Lowe said, “Josie is a delight! She's such a bright and energetic voice in the classroom. She is smart and hardworking, and I love that she always shares her ideas.”

Josie’s plans after high school include attending Illinois Central College in the fall and then transferring to Bradley University. She plans to major in Political Science and go into pre-law to become a paralegal. Sharing her ideas and voice is something she can transfer to her future career. Josie loves helping others, and always wants nothing but the best for others. Giving to the community whilst not expecting anything in return is what she considers her greatest quality. These qualities will also help her immensely in her future.

Her interest in law came from her family. “Law just really stuck out to me because it is just such an interesting field and not just because of the argumentative side of it.”

According to Mrs. Axelson, one of the teachers that has had the biggest impact on Josie at Eureka High School, law is a perfect fit for her. “I have been lucky enough to have Josie in class two years in a row now. Her quick wit and intelligence raise the academic bar of any class that she is in. There is never a dull moment in class when you have Josie's sarcasm and unique sense of humor to keep us on our toes! Quite simply, class is just better when you have a Josie Skutt around. I am so thankful to have gotten to know her these past two years and am so excited to see her journey unfold.”

Josie uses her faith as a way to stay motivated everyday, for all of these big plans she is soon to achieve. “I try to exemplify God in everything I do, and just how I act towards other people. I just hope that they can see that through me. Showing love to everyone and caring for everyone around me. Seeing if anyone is in need, so that I can help.” With this mindset, Josie is sure to accomplish every goal on her to-do list.