Joliet Catholic blazes victory trail past Chicago De La Salle 48-14

Joliet Catholic jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 48-14 win over Chicago De La Salle on September 10 in Illinois football action.

Joliet Catholic's reign showed as it carried a 48-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Joliet Catholic's offense took charge to a 42-6 lead over Chicago De La Salle at the intermission.

The Hilltoppers thundered in front of the Meteors 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

