Joliet Catholic blazes victory trail past Chicago De La Salle 48-14

Joliet Catholic jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 48-14 win over Chicago De La Salle on September 10 in Illinois football action.
Joliet Catholic's reign showed as it carried a 48-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Joliet Catholic's offense took charge to a 42-6 lead over Chicago De La Salle at the intermission.
The Hilltoppers thundered in front of the Meteors 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Joliet Catholic faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago De La Salle took on Chicago Ag Science on August 27 at Chicago De La Salle. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.