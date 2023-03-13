Everyone knows that finding your place in high school can be tough, and senior Joey Collins’s experience has been no exception. While many experience their four years blending in, Joey has done anything but. Through their courage, determination and strength, Joey has leveled up, using their four years to pave their own path, becoming a leader and advocate for many: unapologetically.

Joey is a proud member and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and has been incredibly committed to unifying this throughout the school. High school has been full of self-discovery and becoming confident in who they are. “Freshman year, I was still very much closeted and not really able to accept myself, and constantly being around social pressure and social normalities made it hard for me to explore who I was as a person,” Joey said.

Joey was able to learn more about themselves during the COVID-19 shutdown, as the pressure to fit in around others was no longer a factor in their life: “[It] ultimately led me to discover what I believe is my true identity.” Not only has Joey become truer to themself, but they have taken this journey of self-discovery and used it to advocate for others.

Joey is an advocate, from unapologetically wearing a pride flag to school to taking the initiative of meeting with principal Mr. Kirk Edwards to discuss the community within the school. “Joey has always been an advocate for underrepresented groups. Joey has met with staff and administration to discuss how to make EHS an inviting school for all students. Joey's interest in student voice was shown when they led a student-run club for a year. Joey was always willing to have open and thoughtful conversations with staff and administration,” Mr. Edwards said.

Joey has been a huge part of establishing the Gay-Straight Alliance at Eureka High School. Joey says that this has been a stressful experience, but they know that unifying the community within the school will be worth it. “It makes me excited for what other students will be able to do,” Joey said.

Although Joey’s passion for advocacy is no game, games are a large part of their life. Joey has been involved in E-Sports and Game Club, forming bonds with their teammates. After high school, Joey plans to go into programming and video game development. No matter what life throws at them, Joey has always loved turning to video games as a way to escape. “It brought me so much joy and excitement that it felt like something that… I want to be able to give to other people and give them that fictional world to escape to,” Joey said. Continuing their wonderful nature of wanting to help others, Joey would ultimately love to start up their own game development company.

Not only does Joey leave an impression on the school as a whole but on those in the school as well. Joey worked alongside Mrs. Allison Ferguson in advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community. Mrs. Ferguson said, “Joey is a passionate and creative person. They are a strong advocate for themselves and the LGBT community. Their courage and self-awareness are inspiring.”

Mr. Bill Glass, Joey’s programming teacher, also sees a bright future for Joey. “I hope Joey's future maintains that drive to succeed in areas of interest. There is a logical mind mixed with a creative personality and a will to make things happen in their way,” Mr. Glass said. It is no secret that Joey is a driven and genuine human; that type of person that is hard to find.

“That’s a lot,” Joey chuckled when asked about their passions. Their main two passions are Civil Rights and self-expression. “I believe that the world is going to be a better place if everyone can show off who they truly are, rather than pretending to be someone they’re not, just to fit in.” Joey’s selflessness, courage, advocacy and passion to make this world a better place are some things that truly make Joey stand out among the crowd. They are a genuine, positive influence for many, changing things for the better in every situation they find themselves in. They are an inspiring example of how much better the world can be when people are able to express themselves. Unapologetically.