Job fair coming to Woodford County

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal is hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 26 to aid Woodford, McLean and Peoria area employers fill job openings.

Businesses across a wide range of industries are expected to participate, including manufacturing, transportation, restaurants, hotels, health care, local government, law enforcement, and more.

The job fair will be take place at the Cerf Center at Eureka College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dan Adams, president of Central Illinois Media which includes the Woodford County Journal, explained the event will offer employers an opportunity to connect with job seekers in person.

“As “Now Hiring” and “Help Wanted” signs are a common sight on business doors and social channels, the worker shortage is negatively affecting our local communities,” said Adams. “This in-person job fair is a proven tactic in our arsenal of solutions we use to help employers find workers. With the labor shortage putting job seekers in the driver’s seat, the job fair gives businesses the chance to make a personal connection with candidates.’

With Eureka offering easy access to both Peoria and Bloomington, employers can expand their recruitment efforts to surrounding areas to attract a commuter market. And the college location can help put younger workers in the pipeline.

Businesses who want to be part of the job market should contact Mark Barra at mark.barra@lee.net or (309) 467-3314, ext. 211.

