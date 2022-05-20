Jim Broadbear

The horror of Ukraine and our emotional wellness

In a recent story about Ukraine, we saw a picture of two anguished parents carrying their injured 18-month-old child wrapped in a bloody blanket into a hospital. He died. The Russians killed him. The look on those parents’ faces…well, how could we not be deeply moved? How could we not be brought to tears? We can and we should. We cannot turn away from such unconscionable brutality.

And yet, this is going to sound ridiculous, but given the events in Ukraine, how should we be dealing with our own well-being? It may seem myopic and self-centered to even consider when the Ukrainian people are suffering so horribly but the shock, anger, sadness, and powerlessness we feel is real. And this is happening on top of the last two utterly bizarre years. How can we handle all this emotional disruption?

Wellness is about optimizing health so we can do good in the world. It involves behaviors – think of them as deposits accruing short and long-term interest – that enhance our capacity to engage in meaningful activities while avoiding the accumulation of damage from unhealthy behaviors. Deposits are necessary because we also make withdrawals. Work, parenting, and many other life activities require routine withdrawals of our energy and focus. Unexpected and traumatic events also make withdrawals as they knock us out of typical patterns. So, if the war (and the pandemic, and inflation, and…) is affecting your emotional well-being, two things you can do are to pay attention and do something.

Pay attention: How do we pay attention to this catastrophe? By that we don’t simply mean spending time watching and reading about it. Let’s even set aside our sources of information – although that matters tremendously. People in Russia are being fed a warped and utterly corrupted version of events. It is almost unimaginable to us but in large swaths of the world people are only given information their rulers allow. So it goes in authoritarian societies.

Paying attention in an emotionally healthy way runs deeper. The psychiatrist Iain McGilchrist explained that “attention is a moral act…it creates, brings aspects of things into being, but in doing so makes others recede.” In other words, how we pay attention is selective. It ranges from ignoring to immersion – both of which can help or harm. McGilchrist said a healthy form of attention on important matters is vigilance. To be vigilant is to pay attention with an appreciation for the significance of a situation and in a way that allows us to create a desirable emotional response. Emotions don’t happen to us. They are created by us. We construct our emotions based on the way we pay attention, which is, in turn, a precursor to our actions.

Paying attention with vigilance also calls forth inherent strengths. Our capacity for courage, empathy, and justice are needed when we pay attention with vigilance. This makes all the difference. We take control of our experience because when we change the way we look at things, the things we look at change. We choose how we see events and in so doing, construct our emotional response.

With courage, we face the stunning reality of events without having to resort to ignoring it or having it overwhelm us. With empathy, we connect with the pain Ukrainians are experiencing. With justice, we bear witness and resolve to support corrective actions in some small way. Vigilance is difficult but a worthy way to pay attention.

Therein lies the point about paying attention. We are meant to be moved by moments of significance – be they triumphant or tragic, joyful or heartbreaking, or simply common. We are distant from the war but need to – at least occasionally – pay attention and be moved by it. But paying attention does not stop there. Be moved, then stiffen, and…

Do something: It’s trivial and symbolic but we recently purchased a Ukrainian flag as a show of support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people and an emotional middle finger to Putin. Never before had we considered buying their flag or even paid much attention to their country. Given the wonderous courage they have put on full display, clearly, we should have. On the scale of doing something, flying their flag barely registers. But it is something.

When the despicable acts of the Russians make you feel angry, sad, afraid, or even hopeless, do something. Act. Refuse to let negative emotions be the end of it. Stay informed, write a letter, post to social media, advocate, donate, help your kids understand, fly a flag. Emulate, in a tiny way, the strength of the Ukrainian people. It won’t feel like it is nearly enough. It isn’t. But it is something.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson commented that the people of Ukraine have shown themselves to be like lions and that President Zelensky is their roar. They have been living with Russian depredations for decades but have had to summon previously untapped strength. And so it is with us. Our innate human strengths need to be unleashed. Do something that expresses your strengths. Your fortitude. Your compassion. Your generosity. Your humanity. In the face of the atrocities, do something. Roar.

Brene’ Brown once described our ability to simultaneously have a soft front and a strong back. That sounds about right. While we witness, yet again, man’s stunning capacity for inhumanity, pay attention with a soft front. Take it in but in controlled, emotionally healthy way. Do something with a strong back. The risk we face from thousands of miles away is being emotionally unsettled – and we should be. Eyes open. Face it. Pay attention. Do something. Don’t dwell on it but we cannot ignore it. It matters too much. This is emotional wellness in a time of tragedy. In time, hopefully the wonderous people of Ukraine will be whole and well too.

Jim Broadbear, Professor, Department of Health Sciences, Illinois State University

Barb Broadbear, Associate Professor, School of Exercise Science and Sport, Millikin University

