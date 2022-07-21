Jim Broadbear

The man in the middle

Out for a run recently and a bit of serendipity happened. On a stretch of road with a sidewalk and a wide boulevard, an old man and a young man were approaching me. No one else was within sight. The serendipitous part of this was that all three of us were going to pass at the same moment. The old man was walking. The young man was running and coming up from behind him. I was running towards them. The old man, sensing the young man approaching, moved off to his left. Me sensing we were all about to converge, veered to my left. And so, the young man passed through the middle of the old man and me. We made way as he trotted by without acknowledging either of us, lost in whatever was playing through his Beats.

This would be a better story if the old man and I shared a knowing nod, grin and a wink. We did make eye contact. If we’d passed on a busy urban trail, we would have ignored each other – merely another face in the crowd. But when not too many others are around and, I like to think, a dash of Midwestern nice mixed in, you wave, nod, smile, or say hello when passing by a kindred spirit out there putting in the miles. It’s just what you do.

We made way for the young man in the middle. Right when it happened, the metaphor and beauty of that struck me. My how we need to make the way for our young people. To give them a path to follow. To step aside so they can move forward. To sense when we may need to make their job of becoming just a bit easier. Heck, to actually pour the concrete they walk on. But this is a balancing act. The way cannot be too easy. Growth happens at the edges.

My wife and I have four sons ages 19 and up and as I write this, one is having his first day at a new job after graduating college in May. I helped him move a few days ago. Another son is starting two months of training to take on more responsibility at work. A third is flying as he works toward becoming a pilot and my other son is off work today due to a positive covid test.

Our young adults carry a heavy load. No doubt the burdens can get heavier as we age but so do our capacities. When coming out of their teens and through their twenties, they deal with a stunning amount of newness. They do so much for the first time. Education, work, freedoms, responsibilities, mistakes, love, loss. So much.

I recently spoke with my niece who in the span of a couple months will finish a master’s degree, buy a house, move to a new state, and start a doctoral program. C’mon kid, you can’t throw in having a baby and running for congress too? Football announcers use the phrase ‘chunk plays’ for those that gain a lot of yards. Our young adults are regularly experiencing multiple life chunk plays for the first time in their lives. The hallmarks of becoming an adult – completing education, financial independence, buying a home, marriage, parenting – are complicated by the pandemic and crazy inflation. Throw in a setback and things can get really dicey. This is the most compelling reason to make the way for them. Really big things are coming at them and getting to and through them takes substantial time, effort, and resources.

And so, how do we make the way for our young adults? How do we find that not too hard, not too soft, just right sweet spot? There are big system-wide answers but those are so infused with economic and political messiness. Student loan forgiveness keeps getting brought up. A reasonable accommodation or unfair to those who didn’t take them or paid them off? The system created the need for the loans when state governments started underfunding higher education so how about fixing that problem?

For all of us parents helping our kids find their way, a few thoughts much closer to home. In the day-in, day-out of parenting, so many things happen, so many moments in time when we get to do mom and dad things. The accumulation of moments adds up to help make the way for your child. Perhaps most significant among these moments is when we don’t act – when we could do something to ease their way but let them struggle. Becoming an adult involves many desirable difficulties. Getting through them shapes a more confident and capable person. This is also why hovering (being constantly available) and helicoptering (swooping in to rescue them) can be so harmful.

Ultimately, we can provide enough moments to help them carry on. These include moments when we feel great pride in what our children accomplish. We’d be wise to relish them and remember that the good they have done is a deep reflection of their effort and unique talents, not ours. There are moments when your child will need correction. Do this gently. There are moments when we are disappointed in something they have or have not done. Be patient. There are moments when we fall short and feel inadequate. That is unavoidable. Get back up. There are moments when we are simply not sure what do say or do. Show up. This may be the greatest quality of a parent – really being there. As our children emerge into adulthood, being there is decreasingly physical and we have to trust that our emotional, spiritual, and material mix of helping will be sufficient to make their way. Then they will know, even long after we’ve stepped aside. I’m here. For you.

Jim Broadbear, Professor of Health Promotion & Education, Department of Health Sciences, Illinois State University