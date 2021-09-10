 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerseyville Jersey's convoy passes Lincoln 32-16

  • Updated
  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Jerseyville Jersey put just enough pressure on Lincoln to earn a 32-16 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over the Railsplitters after the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Lincoln squared up on Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News