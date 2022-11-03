JC Screen Printing: 17 Years and counting

GOODFIELD – Jason and Cheryl Davenport, owners of JC Screen Printing, have designed their business around excellent customer service. “My wife and I value our customers so much, we will go the extra mile, even in some cases when it’s not our fault,” Jason Davenport said. “We believe as a customer, you deserve the product you paid for. Some say we almost bend over backwards too much for the customer, but I truly believe it goes a long way these days.”

As a testament to this philosophy, JC Screen Printing has come a long way from its humble beginnings in the Davenports’ basement to its current thriving location at 10 Legacy Drive in Goodfield.

Jason Davenport never expected to own a screen printing business. After getting out of the United States Marine Corps in the late 90s, Davenport took a job as a graphic designer at a soybean chemical company. The company made a line of cleaners for the screen printing industry.

“While there, I would attend around 10-15 trade shows per year, over the course of 14 years, for the screen printing market. So I would talk to screen printers about cleaning and eventually learned everything there was to know about how to screen print,” Davenport said. He and his wife Cheryl decided they would put this knowledge to use and give screen printing a try. In 2005, they began printing t-shirts on the kitchen table and baking the shirts in the oven. Soon they purchased a small press and moved everything down to the basement. JC Screen Printing operated out of the basement for several years.

“With only word of mouth, minutes became hours and hours became all weekend printing as it just kept growing and growing.” Davenport said. In 2010, they decided to buy bigger equipment and move the operations to their three-car garage. First they used one bay, then two, and then three—"leaving the vehicles in the cold of winter!” He laughed. He finally phased out of his job at the soybean facility so he could focus on JC Screen Printing full time. It was “perfect timing,” he recalled, “as the very next year we doubled in sales.”

In mid-2018, the couple decided to put their cars back in the garage bays and opened up their facility at 10 Legacy Drive. The difference was like “total night and day,” Davenport said, as they had much more room for their ever-expanding business. “Since about 2014, the business has grown on average 30-40 percent each year (other than Covid years).” Including Jason and Cheryl, there are nine employees.

Even during the Covid years, they were only down nine percent. “Which seemed like a lot to us,” Davenport remembered, “but our clothing vendor called me specifically to ask, what were we doing as almost all their clients were down over 65 percent and we were holding around 9 percent down for the year.”

The answer is what has always been the answer for the Davenports: a commitment to customer service and quality work.

They offer screen printing, embroidery, and vinyl decorating (names and numbers on apparel). Within a few weeks, equipment will be arriving for a new technology called DTF (Direct to Film). “It will allow us to do almost any design asked of us, even as a one off, which was tough to do before,” he said.

When asked to describe how screen printing works, Davenport explained that it is very similar to stenciling a wall. “You have a design on a board and you push paint through the design onto the wall. T-shirt printing works much the same way. We apply a design to a screen mesh [similar to a screen door, but with much smaller holes]. Then we line the design up on the press and put a particular color of ink into the screen. Then we lower the screen and use a squeegee and push the ink through the screen. After lifting the screen up, you can see the ink that was pressed through the screen, being left on the shirt.” The ink will not air dry, he said; rather, it must be heat cured/dried. “We take the shirt off the press and lay it on a big conveyer belt that takes it through what looks like a giant pizza cooking oven. While going through, it will heat the ink to over 325 degrees, at which point, the ink cures (and should not crack or peel off the shirt),” he said.

Davenport said he knows that people are short on time, so he wants them to have an “incredible and easy experience” with JC Screen Printing. “We know folks are busy in their life, so we try to help as much as possible and work to communicate back to customers right away. None of this 4 days later! We strive to respond the same day if possible to clients.” This promptness and respect for customers’ time makes a difference. “I can’t tell you how many jobs we have received, where the client stated, ‘I emailed two other screen printing shop and after a week, I still haven’t gotten any response--yet your company messaged me back the same day.’”

You can reach JC Screen Printing at 309-300-2772 or jc@jcscreenprinting.com.