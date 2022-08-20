Jazz Fest photos

From left in front, Connor Shinville, 1, dances his arms up and down to jazz music Saturday at the Front Street Music Festival as grandmother Karen Shinville and father Ian Shinville look on. At right is brother Leland Shinville, 9.
Brendan Denison
From right, Tito Carrillo, University of Illinois jazz professor, sounds off his trumpet during a rendition of song "Crazy Stupid Fun" for the opening set Saturday afternoon of the Front Street Music Festival, as trombonist Ben Carrasquillo looks on.
Brendan Denison
Jazz trumpeter Tito Carrillo and trombonist Ben Carrasquillo trade horn licks while performing Saturday at the Front Street Music Festival in downtown Bloomington.
Two people were killed Saturday when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small Central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said.
1 of 3
From left in front, Connor Shinville, 1, dances his arms up and down to jazz music Saturday at the Front Street Music Festival as grandmother Karen Shinville and father Ian Shinville look on. At right is brother Leland Shinville, 9.
From right, Tito Carrillo, University of Illinois jazz professor, sounds off his trumpet during a rendition of song "Crazy Stupid Fun" for the opening set Saturday afternoon of the Front Street Music Festival, as trombonist Ben Carrasquillo looks on.