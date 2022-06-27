Most high school students take their next steps into another school and come out with a college degree, but Jayden Mead plans on consulting The Big Apple and coming out with years of film experience.

Making such a big move is not easy, but Jayden has had a few figures in his life drive him to seek out his dreams. Jayden has always been backed by the support of his parents, and specifically feels impacted by his father’s “commitment to his character.” Though, a breakdown of Jayden’s influences would be incomplete without mentioning Trent Reznor. The man behind the band Nine Inch Nails has been making music before Jayden Mead was born, but that does not stop Jayden from finding himself through the heavy and soft tones of the Nine Inch Nails repertoire. In fact, Jayden recently got the chance to meet the man himself before his concert performance. “It was the greatest day of my life. The sheer randomness of it just shocked me. I mean, he personally messaged me and asked me if I wanted to come backstage and meet him. When does that happen, you know? He told me that I'm worth it. I'm here for a reason. And I'll never forget that throughout the rest of my life,“ Jayden said.

Not only does Jayden love to listen to music, he loves to create it. Jayden has been drumming in the high school band for all four years, but the piano and guitar also get their time to shine when Jayden is at home creating his own original music.

Jayden said, “Music has always been a part of my life. From when I was young and was dancing around the alligator piano, to being a senior in high school and writing my eleventh album. Honestly my favorite parts of all my music classes is just surrendering to the music. When you let a chart take you away from reality, you forget about every problem in the world or in your life. And everything just becomes this collaborative artistic endeavor that is unmatched by anything else.”

Band director Mr Stalter said, “Jayden is a very talented musician and built his technique and artistry almost completely on his own, which shows what you can do if you pursue your interests with passion and a desire to learn. Listening to him play in Jazz Band these last four years has been one of the highlights of my career. Most of all, he is a kind, generous soul who took the time to invest in the people he worked with to lead the Drumline and mold them into the great ensemble that they were. I am very proud of him.”

Jayden will take his musical abilities into his future along with his love for film and writing. He first grew an interest for movies after watching Birdman and No Country for Old Men, as these films showed him that movies can be more than just entertaining. When asked about what he was looking forward to in the future, Jayden said, “I look forward to many things in the future. And for the first time in a while I can say that honestly. I look forward to moving to NYC, getting a job, riding the subway, meeting friends, making films, playing music, and every little thing about life that people hate. I look forward to it all.”

In closing, Jayden said, “I want everyone to know that they are not alone. That things will get better. In one week, I had the positive equivalent of being struck by lightning 10 times over (in reference to meeting Trent Reznor). And I'm extremely grateful for that. But the beginning of that week was my lowest moment. The lesson here is that sometimes, at your lowest, life is just about to get amazing. I can't ask anyone to just trust me, but when good things happen to you, you should know that they're real. You're not dreaming. You deserve it all. And you are here for a reason.”

